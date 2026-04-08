Cytation AI Is Betting Against the Entire AI Industry -- and It's Working

"The whole industry is racing to create the problem. Cytation was started because we believed someone had to build the other side of that equation. That's not a pivot, that's been the strategy since we started." - Sam Cons, Founder & CEO, Cytation AI Post this

"The whole industry is racing to create the problem," said the founder. "Cytation was started because we believed someone had to build the other side of that equation. That's not a pivot, that's been the strategy since we started."

Cytation AI now operates four products under that thesis. Cytation allows users to verify URLs, screenshots, and real-time claims across news sources and social media. Veryfy detects AI-generated images and video — and has recently expanded into audio, as voice cloning emerges as one of the fastest-growing and least-addressed forms of synthetic deception. ExtraLayer identifies brand impersonation, website spoofing, and digital identity threats targeting individuals and organizations. And Synth, newly launched, turns AI detection into active training — presenting users with a real-time feed of media to assess, rebuilding the human instinct for truth that synthetic content is progressively eroding.

The expansion into audio detection reflects where the threat is moving. Voice cloning technology has outpaced the tools built to identify it. Veryfy's audio detection, currently in beta, addresses that gap directly and represents one of the first consumer-accessible tools of its kind.

Cytation AI launched in September 2025 and has since surpassed 115,000 registered users and over 3 million platform interactions.

"AI is not slowing down and the content it produces is getting harder to identify," said Sam. "Every product we ship is an answer to the same question — how do you protect people when the tools being used to deceive them are improving every day? That question doesn't have an endpoint. Neither does what we're building."

Cytation AI is available at Cytation.ca

Media Contact

Marc Pelletier, Greymark PR, 1 5165552687, [email protected]

Founder/CEO, Cytation AI, [email protected], Cytation.ca

SOURCE Cytation AI