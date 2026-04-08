Cytation AI Is Betting Against the Entire AI Industry -- and It's Working

While billions pour into building more powerful generative AI, 20-year-old founder Sam Cons is expanding Cytation AI's detection and verification platform — now covering images, video, audio deepfakes, brand impersonation, and AI media literacy training.
MONTREAL, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The artificial intelligence industry has one dominant strategy: build more. More generative power. More convincing synthetic content. More tools to create images, clone voices, and automate deception at scale. Sam Cons, 20, decided to go in the opposite direction entirely.
While the world's largest technology companies compete to make AI more powerful and more convincing, Sam built Cytation AI to detect it, expose it, and defend against it. Not as a reaction, as a deliberate founding thesis.
"The whole industry is racing to create the problem," said the founder. "Cytation was started because we believed someone had to build the other side of that equation. That's not a pivot, that's been the strategy since we started."
Cytation AI now operates four products under that thesis. Cytation allows users to verify URLs, screenshots, and real-time claims across news sources and social media. Veryfy detects AI-generated images and video — and has recently expanded into audio, as voice cloning emerges as one of the fastest-growing and least-addressed forms of synthetic deception. ExtraLayer identifies brand impersonation, website spoofing, and digital identity threats targeting individuals and organizations. And Synth, newly launched, turns AI detection into active training — presenting users with a real-time feed of media to assess, rebuilding the human instinct for truth that synthetic content is progressively eroding.
The expansion into audio detection reflects where the threat is moving. Voice cloning technology has outpaced the tools built to identify it. Veryfy's audio detection, currently in beta, addresses that gap directly and represents one of the first consumer-accessible tools of its kind.
Cytation AI launched in September 2025 and has since surpassed 115,000 registered users and over 3 million platform interactions.
"AI is not slowing down and the content it produces is getting harder to identify," said Sam. "Every product we ship is an answer to the same question — how do you protect people when the tools being used to deceive them are improving every day? That question doesn't have an endpoint. Neither does what we're building."
Cytation AI is available at Cytation.ca
Media Contact
Marc Pelletier, Greymark PR, 1 5165552687, [email protected]
Founder/CEO, Cytation AI, [email protected], Cytation.ca
SOURCE Cytation AI
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