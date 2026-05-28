Cytation AI Is Launching The Feed. This May Just Change How the World Shares Information

For thirty years, social media asked one question: will you keep scrolling? Cytation AI just built a network that asks a different one: is it true?

MONTREAL, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are moments in technology that you recognize only in hindsight.

The day email replaced the letter. The day search replaced the encyclopedia. The day social media replaced the town square.

You didn't feel them happening. You just woke up one day and the world reorganized itself around something new. Where the old way just started to feel embarrassing to even remember.

We may just be approaching one of those moments right now.

Cytation AI is announcing The Feed. A social content network where every post, every image, every claim is verified before it reaches another human being. Not reviewed after it spreads. Not labeled when it's too late. Verified first. Truth score live. Before you ever see it.

This has never existed. In the entire history of the internet, it has never existed.

Social media was built to spread things fast. It succeeded beyond anyone's imagination. Four billion people. Billions of posts per day. Content traveling faster than any institution on earth can respond to it. What it was never built to do — what not one platform in thirty years of trying ever genuinely attempted — was ask whether any of it was real.

That question was always inconvenient. Truth is slow. Engagement is fast. And the business of social media has always been engagement.

Cytation chose the inconvenient question.

The founder, at 20 years old, started Cytation AI less than a year ago, because he watched the internet become a machine for moving lies at the speed of light and decided someone had to build the thing that slowed that down. Not with a label. Not with a policy team. With infrastructure.

A year later, 135,000+ people use it. It's trending on the App Store. And now he is building something that the largest, most well-funded technology companies on the planet have had every resource to build for two decades and never did.

"The question nobody in social media ever seriously asked," Cons said, "is what happens if you verify it first. We're about to find out."

The Feed is that answer.

It is not a feature. It is not a layer dropped onto an existing product. It is a social content environment built from nothing on a single condition: that the act of sharing something true and the act of sharing something false cannot feel the same. That there has to be a moment of account. That the infrastructure itself has to care.

The platforms never cared. They had reasons not to. Cytation has no such reasons.

The Feed launches as part of Cytation AI's next major platform update.

The iOS app is available now, free, on the App Store.

About Cytation AI

Cytation AI is a digital trust and verification platform founded in September 2025, headquartered in Montreal, Canada. 135,000+ users worldwide. Apple Top AI Apps, May 2026. Fully bootstrapped, independently operated.

Media Contact

Marc Pelletier, Greymark PR, 1 (516) 555-2687, [email protected]

Founder, Cytation AI, [email protected], Cytation.ca

SOURCE Cytation AI