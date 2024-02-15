CYTENA Launches The 2nd Generation UP.SIGHT And C.STUDIO - An All-in-one Solution for Industrial Cell Line Development Revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Biologics

CYTENA GmbH, a subsidiary of BICO and a leading figure in single cell dispensing technologies, has recently unveiled the 2nd generation UP.SIGHT. This new version of UP.SIGHT represents a significant advancement in stable cell line development workflows, featuring CYTENA's unique single-cell dispensing technology alongside a rapid, high-quality imaging system. This system ensures clonality through two independent optical apparatuses and is designed to fit seamlessly into automated workflows for the production of monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and novel gene and cell therapies. The UP.SIGHT's standout features include day-0 clonality verification with image-based evidence, thus meeting regulatory compliance standards. It supports high-throughput clone tracking and selection with its well bottom imaging, cell counting, and F.QUANT titer measurements, all integrated into the newly developed C.STUDIO analysis software. Key benefits of the 2nd generation UP.SIGHT include its leading efficiency in single-cell dispensing, the guarantee of clonality for regulatory submissions, high success rates in cell growth, and its compatibility with GMP workflows. The system also introduces the C.STUDIO software, a sophisticated platform for data analysis and reporting tailored to cell line development.
FREIBURG, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CYTENA GmbH, a BICO company and a global leader in single cell dispensing technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of the 2nd generation UP.SIGHT - a transformative single-cell dispenser and imager ushering in a new era in stable cell line development workflows.
The 2nd generation UP.SIGHT is equipped with CYTENA's patented, fast, precise, and gentle single-cell dispensing technology and a rapid, high-quality imaging system that enables nozzle imaging and 3D well imaging. It offers double assurance of clonality from two independent optical apparatuses and easily integrates into automated workflows for manufacturing monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and innovative gene and cell therapies.
The all-new UP.SIGHT delivers day-0 clonality with documented image-based proof to hit every standard in regulatory compliance. It allows to effortlessly track and select high-producing clones through integrated well bottom imaging, cell counting and F.QUANT titer measurements. And all the data, from dispensing to clone tracking and selection, is consolidated seamlessly in the brand-new C.STUDIO analysis software.
Summary of key features and benefits:
- Industry-leading single-cell dispensing efficiency
- Clonal derivation for IND and BLA submissions – double assured
- High outgrowth rates even with delicate cell lines such as human iPSCs
- Titer measurement with F.QUANT
- Confluence analysis and cell count
- C.STUDIO - powerful and intuitive data analysis platform
- User-friendly automation that integrates easily into GMP-compatible workflows
"The new UP.SIGHT eliminates the need for multiple devices, saving valuable time and resources" said Dr. Julian Riba, CEO of CYTENA. "There is a trend towards automating CLD to increase consistency and throughput, and the UP.SIGHT is the only single-cell dispenser and imager on the market that can be readily integrated into such automated workflows."
CYTENA is also introducing an advanced CLD (Cell Line Development) analysis suite called C.STUDIO, alongside the new generation of UP.SIGHT. C.STUDIO aims to revolutionize the industry by offering an integrated platform for analyzing all relevant data to assist in selecting the best clones. It also features comprehensive reporting tools for regulatory submissions, making it the most sophisticated software designed specifically for enhancing cell line development workflows.
About CYTENA
At CYTENA, we make the development of modern therapies faster, safer, and more affordable. Founded in 2014, CYTENA stands at the forefront of biology and microtechnology innovation, recognized globally as a leader in single-cell technology. Engineered and manufactured in Germany, CYTENA is a leading provider of high-precision lab automation instruments for isolating, dispensing, imaging, analyzing and handling biological cells. Today, as part of BICO, the world's leading bioconvergence company, CYTENA's award-winning devices are used in prestigious academic and pharmaceutical labs around the world to automate workflows in numerous application areas, including stable cell line development, single-cell omics, microbiome research, high-throughput screening and drug discovery. CYTENA's breakthrough innovations for the lab combine advanced automation, state-of-the-art software engineering and the latest insights in cell biology to maximize efficiencies in the life sciences and create the future of health.
Learn more at www.cytena.com
