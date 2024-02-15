CYTENA Launches The 2nd Generation UP.SIGHT And C.STUDIO - An All-in-one Solution for Industrial Cell Line Development Revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Biologics

There is a trend towards automating CLD to increase consistency and throughput, and the UP.SIGHT is the only single-cell dispenser and imager on the market that can be readily integrated into such automated workflows. Post this

The all-new UP.SIGHT delivers day-0 clonality with documented image-based proof to hit every standard in regulatory compliance. It allows to effortlessly track and select high-producing clones through integrated well bottom imaging, cell counting and F.QUANT titer measurements. And all the data, from dispensing to clone tracking and selection, is consolidated seamlessly in the brand-new C.STUDIO analysis software.

Summary of key features and benefits:

Industry-leading single-cell dispensing efficiency

Clonal derivation for IND and BLA submissions – double assured

High outgrowth rates even with delicate cell lines such as human iPSCs

Titer measurement with F.QUANT

Confluence analysis and cell count

C.STUDIO - powerful and intuitive data analysis platform

User-friendly automation that integrates easily into GMP-compatible workflows

"The new UP.SIGHT eliminates the need for multiple devices, saving valuable time and resources" said Dr. Julian Riba, CEO of CYTENA. "There is a trend towards automating CLD to increase consistency and throughput, and the UP.SIGHT is the only single-cell dispenser and imager on the market that can be readily integrated into such automated workflows."

CYTENA is also introducing an advanced CLD (Cell Line Development) analysis suite called C.STUDIO, alongside the new generation of UP.SIGHT. C.STUDIO aims to revolutionize the industry by offering an integrated platform for analyzing all relevant data to assist in selecting the best clones. It also features comprehensive reporting tools for regulatory submissions, making it the most sophisticated software designed specifically for enhancing cell line development workflows.

About CYTENA

At CYTENA, we make the development of modern therapies faster, safer, and more affordable. Founded in 2014, CYTENA stands at the forefront of biology and microtechnology innovation, recognized globally as a leader in single-cell technology. Engineered and manufactured in Germany, CYTENA is a leading provider of high-precision lab automation instruments for isolating, dispensing, imaging, analyzing and handling biological cells. Today, as part of BICO, the world's leading bioconvergence company, CYTENA's award-winning devices are used in prestigious academic and pharmaceutical labs around the world to automate workflows in numerous application areas, including stable cell line development, single-cell omics, microbiome research, high-throughput screening and drug discovery. CYTENA's breakthrough innovations for the lab combine advanced automation, state-of-the-art software engineering and the latest insights in cell biology to maximize efficiencies in the life sciences and create the future of health.

Learn more at www.cytena.com

