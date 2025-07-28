CytoChip Showcases CLIA-Waived CitoCBC® and Debuts New CitoPRP at ADLM 2025

"With CitoCBC®, we're making lab-quality hematology testing accessible at the point of care—and with CitoPRP, we're extending that same simplicity to PRP analysis," said Wendian Shi, CEO of CytoChip. Post this

Product delivery for existing orders begins in August, with broader rollout supported by a leading national distributor serving the U.S. physician office market.

At ADLM, CytoChip also announces the development of CitoPRP, an innovative solution for analyzing platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The CitoPRP system measures platelet concentrations up to 4 billion cells/mL using a disposable cartridge—eliminating analyzer clogging and simplifying PRP quality control for clinics offering regenerative medicine.

Healthcare providers can learn more by visiting CytoChip Booth #1363 or online at www.cytochipinc.com.

About CytoChip

CytoChip is a diagnostic technology company founded in 2016 by engineers from Caltech and other leading institutions. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is focused on bringing lab-quality diagnostics closer to patients. Its CitoCBC® system received FDA 510(k) clearance and CLIA Waiver in 2025.

