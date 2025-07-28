CytoChip Showcases CLIA-Waived CitoCBC® and Debuts New CitoPRP at ADLM 2025

CytoChip showcases CitoCBC®—the first cartridge-based Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer with both FDA 510(k) clearance and CLIA Waiver—and announces CitoPRP, a new cartridge-based system for platelet-rich plasma (PRP) analysis.
IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CytoChip is set to showcase its flagship product, CitoCBC® - the first cartridge-based Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer to receive both FDA 510(k) clearance and CLIA Waiver - at the 2025 Clinical Lab Expo hosted by the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM), July 27–31 in Chicago, Illinois.
CitoCBC® delivers rapid, lab-quality CBC results with a 5-part white blood cell differential, all from a cartridge-based system designed for ease of use. Requiring only monthly quality control, it enables healthcare providers to expand their CLIA-waived testing menu—making CBC accessible at the point of care, including physician offices, urgent care centers, and even mobile settings.
Product delivery for existing orders begins in August, with broader rollout supported by a leading national distributor serving the U.S. physician office market.
At ADLM, CytoChip also announces the development of CitoPRP, an innovative solution for analyzing platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The CitoPRP system measures platelet concentrations up to 4 billion cells/mL using a disposable cartridge—eliminating analyzer clogging and simplifying PRP quality control for clinics offering regenerative medicine.
About CytoChip
CytoChip is a diagnostic technology company founded in 2016 by engineers from Caltech and other leading institutions. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is focused on bringing lab-quality diagnostics closer to patients. Its CitoCBC® system received FDA 510(k) clearance and CLIA Waiver in 2025.
