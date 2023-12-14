CytoImmune Therapeutics Expands Phase 1 Trial of CYTO-102

Expanding our Phase 1 trial to CSSIFM will also allow us to extend this promising therapy to more patients. Post this

"We are pleased to partner with Roche to evaluate the potential synergies of combining CYTO-102 and atezolizumab," says Jose Eduardo Vidal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CytoImmune Therapeutics. "Expanding our Phase 1 trial to CSSIFM will also allow us to extend this promising therapy to more patients. CSSIFM's patient-centered approach and commitment to advancing cancer care aligns with our mission."

CSSIFM offers state-of-the-art cancer care with a focus on immuno-oncology and personalized medicine. The center's experienced staff and access to clinical trials provide patients with powerful new treatment options. They have infused over 1,000 doses of NK cells to patients with cancer and infectious diseases.

"We are excited to collaborate with CytoImmune on this innovative cellular therapy," says Dr. Chaitali Nangia, M.D., Co-Director of Oncology and Principal Investigator of the study at CSSIFM. "Our goal is to provide patients access to groundbreaking new treatments. We believe CYTO-102 holds great potential for patients with NSCLC and other solid tumors."

The Phase 1 trial aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and biological effectiveness of CYTO-102. For more details on the study and its extended scope, visit NCT05334329.

About CytoImmune Therapeutics:

CytoImmune Therapeutics is at the forefront of a novel natural killer cell therapy for lung cancer, currently in phase 1 clinical trials. In addition, we are now offering cell therapy development and clinical manufacturing services to both biotechnology companies and academia. Our state-of-the-art clinical cell manufacturing facility in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, is custom built to support the development and commercialization of cutting-edge T cell or NK cell therapies. At CytoImmune, we are dedicated to fostering collaborations that drive the future of cell therapy and improve the lives of cancer patients. Discover how our expertise in cell therapy development and clinical manufacturing can accelerate your path to success. For additional information, please visit: Cytoimmune.com.

