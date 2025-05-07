CytoImmune Therapeutics Positioned to Accelerate U.S. Pharma Reshoring Efforts Amid Executive Order to Boost Domestic Drug Manufacturing

Our facility's advanced analytics and automated bioprocessing technologies optimize productivity and profitability. Post this

"CytoImmune is uniquely prepared to help U.S. pharmaceutical companies meet these ambitious goals," said Jose Vidal, CEO of CytoImmune Therapeutics. "With our state-of-the-art 40,000 sq ft biopharma complex located in Puerto Rico, substantial Act 60 incentives, and advanced bioprocessing technologies, we provide an unparalleled advantage for companies reshoring manufacturing and development operations."

Puerto Rico offers a highly skilled biotech workforce, a robust pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, and significant tax incentives under Act 60, including reduced corporate tax rates and tax exemptions for eligible R&D and export services—making it an ideal location for biopharmaceutical production. The company's facility in Puerto Rico offers an ideal environment for rapid scale-up, boasting cutting-edge, AI-driven bioprocessing capabilities and modular design suited for immediate deployment. CytoImmune's platform significantly reduces time-to-market for biologics, with advanced capabilities designed to scale from pilot production to commercial supply seamlessly.

"Our facility's advanced analytics and automated bioprocessing technologies optimize productivity and profitability," Vidal added. "Strategic partners benefit from superior returns on capital investment, accelerated development timelines, and robust intellectual property opportunities."

CytoImmune anticipates substantial growth in the mAb market, projected to reach $635 billion globally by 2034. Recognizing the critical need to increase U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity by approximately 275% within the next decade, CytoImmune is positioned to play a pivotal role in reshoring vital biomanufacturing operations.

Cytoimmune's inicial 200% commercial mabs manufacturing capacity expansion will be ready for product transfer and regulatory inspections in 2027 and second stage of the expansion in 2028 with projected 2.6 metric tons of protein production per year and parenteral finished product production .

CytoImmune invites pharmaceutical companies and strategic partners to explore collaborative opportunities, leveraging its innovative platform, favorable economic incentives, and commitment to accelerating the production of life-changing therapies in the United States.

