Cytonus expands its Scientific Advisory Board with Oncolytic Virus expert John C. Bell, PhD

"I am excited to join the Cytonus Scientific Advisory Board, they are developing a transformative technology for the delivery of a range of immunotherapeutics and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of the Cargocyte platform." said John Bell, PhD.

"The expertise and decades of research Professor Bell brings to Cytonus is invaluable. There is arguable no better example of a promising class of therapeutics that has more of a need for a delivery solution than oncolytic viruses. We have a highly differentiated delivery solutions for all virus based therapeutics and vaccines, and we want to enable the practical and safe use of viruses as a therapeutic choice. The Cargocyte platform for viral systemic transport solution and its acceptance within the viral immunotherapeutic world is resonating. We are very excited to work with Professor Bell on building on our existing oncolytic viral pipeline." commented Cytonus' cofounder and CEO Remo Moomiaie-Qajar, MD.

Cytonus' Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of accomplished business leaders, distinguished research scientists, and key opinion leaders from prestigious academic institutions, immune-oncology centers, cell therapy centers, and private industry.

John C. Bell, PhD, is Senior Scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and Professor in the University of Ottawa Departments of Medicine and Biochemistry, Microbiology and Immunology. Dr. Bell leads the Canadian Oncolytic Virus Consortium, a Terry Fox funded group from across Canada that is developing virus-based cancer therapeutics. At the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Center, he is a member of the Center for Cancer Therapeutics. He is the Scientific Director of BioCanRx, Canada's Immunotherapy Network developing biotherapeutics for Cancer Therapy; and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences. Dr. Bell received his PhD from McMaster University in 1982. The three years that followed, he trained as a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Ottawa and then at the Medical Research Council in London, England. Dr. Bell began his independent research career at McGill University in 1986 and moved to the University of Ottawa Department of Medicine in 1989.

About Cytonus Therapeutics, Inc.

Cytonus is a San Diego-based biotech company that has developed a vast platform of proprietary immunotherapeutic products to treat a wide range of medical conditions including cancers, infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, and cognitive disorders, and to improve patient outcomes. Its proprietary Cargocyte™ technologies are next-generation biomolecular delivery devices which have numerous medical applications across unmet therapeutic areas. Cargocytes™ are engineered to safely transport a multiplicity of therapeutic payloads into difficult-to-reach targeted tissues, and can be programmed to deliver selective, potent, and controllable "off-the-shelf" therapies.

Statements in this news release other than strictly historical facts, such as statements about Cytonus' plans and strategies, new and existing products, and technologies, anticipated clinical and regulatory pathways, and markets for its products, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results due to many factors, including regulatory and development risks. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. This news release is neither an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of any offer to purchase, any security.

