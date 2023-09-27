Cytovance Biologics Announces Dr. Axel Schleyer to Expand Footprint and Service Offering as Chief Commercial Officer

Cytovance Biologics is a very special CDMO, with a history deeply rooted in successful novel drug development and a team that I believe is uniquely positioned to deliver both scientific rigor and extreme ingenuity in the face of complex customer needs. Tweet this

Dr. Schleyer joins the team most recently from Stelis BioPharma, where he served as SVP of Business Development after his tenure as President and CEO of Aragen Bioscience. He has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at AGC Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Baxter Healthcare, and Lonza, where he supported international activities in the United States, Germany, China, Japan, and Switzerland. Dr. Schleyer is a doctoral graduate of the University of Hamburg and carried out his postdoctoral studies at the Scripps Research Institute, known for influential bioscience innovations. Additionally, he holds an MBA from California State University.

"Cytovance Biologics is a very special CDMO, with a history deeply rooted in successful novel drug development and a team that I believe is uniquely positioned to deliver both scientific rigor and extreme ingenuity in the face of complex customer needs," shared Dr. Schleyer. "As both Team Cytovance and individuals, my colleagues share an infectious energy and passion for problem-solving that I find inspiring. I have enjoyed my time in Oklahoma City meeting the team, exploring our facilities, and assessing opportunities to grow our CGMP manufacturing capacity. And I look forward to leveraging my experience to grow our industry footprint by sharing how a responsive, reliable, and resourceful CDMO partner can make a world of difference on the path from molecule to market."

Dr. Schleyer will represent Cytovance at CPHI in Barcelona this October. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please visit https://info.cytovance.com/en-us/cphi2023.

About Cytovance Biologics:

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering ingenuity and integrated development services to support large molecule biologics throughout the journey from R&D to regulatory approval. These services include mammalian cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, process characterization, and CGMP manufacturing. The company's 140,000+ sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in America's Heartland are designed to meet US, EU, and global regulatory requirements.

Find out more at https://cytovance.com/.

