CytoVeris Inc. Appoints Fredric Moll, MD as Strategic Advisor

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CytoVeris Inc., a medical device company developing intraoperative tissue visualization technologies to improve surgical decision making, today announced that Dr. Fredric Moll, MD has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor to both the board and management team. Dr. Moll has a long history as a visionary in the field of surgical robotics and has founded several noteworthy companies, including surgical robotics company Auris Health, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2019. Dr. Moll joined J&J as Chief Development Officer as part of the acquisition.

Dr. Moll was a founder at Hansen Medical, Restoration Robotics, and Intuitive Surgical; the latter whose da Vinci system has made them the leader in robotic surgery. Prior to Intuitive, he was founder of Endotherapeutics, which was acquired by US Surgical, and Origin Medsystems, which was acquired by Eli Lily.

Dr. Moll holds an MD from the University of Washington School of Medicine, an MS in Management from Stanford University, and a B.A. from UC Berkeley. He is the author of numerous scientific articles and a frequent speaker at international conferences on robotics and MedTech.

In recent years, Dr. Moll has founded or co-founded several other medical device companies developing new innovative technologies. He currently serves on the boards of several healthcare companies including Moon Surgical, Procept BioRobotics, ShockWave Medical, RefleXion, and Avail Medsystems.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Moll will help guide CytoVeris' development strategy for our AI-powered tissue imaging technology in minimally invasive surgery and robotic applications," said Alan Kersey, CytoVeris' President and CEO. "Fred is uniquely qualified to provide insight and guidance as we address the growing opportunity for enhanced tissue visualization in robotics. We see the application of robotics in surgery continuing to revolutionize healthcare. With the number of new entrants into the surgical robotics arena, the market is being significantly disrupted and surgeons and hospital administrators will look for advanced features in new offerings."

Based in Farmington CT, CytoVeris is a medical device manufacturer developing AI-powered imaging technology for real-time ex-vivo tissue visualization and identification, enabling more precise intraoperative decisions, leading to improved patient outcomes and reducing unnecessary repeat procedures. Our intraoperative imaging platform, based on a proprietary Multi-Spectral Tissue Auto-Fluorescence Imaging (MS-TAFI) system and powered by AI-based algorithms, analyzes the "optical fingerprint" of the tissue corresponding to its intrinsic biomolecular and morphological characteristics, without the use of dyes or imaging agents.

