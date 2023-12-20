Cytric Easy by Amadeus now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

"Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we're delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day," said Rudy Daniello, Executive Vice President, Amadeus Cytric Solutions. Post this

Amadeus and Microsoft maintain a global strategic partnership designed to harness cloud technology to innovate and explore new products and solutions and create smoother travel experiences in the future. The collaboration combines trusted, secure cloud platforms and industry-leading collaboration and enterprise technologies from Microsoft with Amadeus' proven expertise and innovation in travel technology.

Teams Amadeus collaborate with Microsoft to enable faster delivery of new cloud-based solutions, leading to more seamless travel experiences, for example in the airlines and hospitality businesses.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Cytric Easy by Amadeus to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Rudy Daniello, Executive Vice President, Amadeus Cytric Solutions, said: "The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today. Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we're delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day."

