Cytric Easy by Amadeus now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Cytric Easy by Amadeus to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.
MADRID, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amadeus, a leading travel technology provider, announced today the availability of its online booking tool for corporations and travel agencies, Cytric Easy by Amadeus, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. With Cytric Easy by Amadeus customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Cytric Easy by Amadeus is available as a Microsoft Teams app in the Microsoft Store and is one of the only online booking and expense management tool embedded in Microsoft 365. Users can plan trips, share travel details with colleagues and organize group bookings all without ever leaving their day-to-day applications, such as Teams.
Amadeus and Microsoft maintain a global strategic partnership designed to harness cloud technology to innovate and explore new products and solutions and create smoother travel experiences in the future. The collaboration combines trusted, secure cloud platforms and industry-leading collaboration and enterprise technologies from Microsoft with Amadeus' proven expertise and innovation in travel technology.
Teams Amadeus collaborate with Microsoft to enable faster delivery of new cloud-based solutions, leading to more seamless travel experiences, for example in the airlines and hospitality businesses.
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Cytric Easy by Amadeus to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."
Rudy Daniello, Executive Vice President, Amadeus Cytric Solutions, said: "The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today. Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we're delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day."
