Cyvatar Lands Growth Funding Package from Decathlon Capital Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyvatar, a cybersecurity platform tailored to serve small-and-mid-size businesses, start-ups, and supply chains, has landed a growth funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its continued expansion. Details of the revenue-based investment package were not disclosed.

Cyvatar will use the capital to continue its investment in platform development and enhance its service delivery capabilities and customer service capacity. The first cybersecurity-as-a-service (CsaaS) provider allows small-and-mid-size businesses to easily implement security measures that will protect them from ransomware and BEC attacks through proven solutions.

Corey White, the Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Cyvatar, said that Cyvatar works continuously to protect businesses from vulnerabilities. "Our work doesn't stop after we help a business identify security gaps and build and implement a workable strategy," White said. "What matters most to our team is our clients' cyber safety, which we work around the clock to maintain."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Cyvatar will repay its investment to Decathlon Capital Partners through its future revenues. Cyvatar was not required to give up any control of the company, and no equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said that Cyvatar's flexible pricing options make it more sustainable for many businesses. "Having the ability to choose a subscription, similar to streaming service options, makes the idea of having a cybersecurity platform more attractive for many businesses that may otherwise not invest in one," Borchers said. "We are excited to see what the future has in store for Cyvatar."

About Cyvatar

Cyvatar is a leading managed cybersecurity-as-a-service provider, empowering small and mid-sized businesses to achieve security success. By integrating innovative technology, expert guidance, and tailored solutions, Cyvatar simplifies cybersecurity with proactive monitoring, automated workflows, and ongoing support. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Cyvatar is committed to making cybersecurity effortless, effective, and accessible. Learn more at http://www.cyvatar.ai.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

