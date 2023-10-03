Cyversity Announces Annual Power Up Conference Agenda and Keynote Lineup

"At Cyversity, our mission is to bridge the 'great cyber divide' by creating pathways for minority cybersecurity professionals, veterans and students," said MK Palmore, Vice President of Cyversity. Tweet this

"At Cyversity, our mission is to bridge the 'great cyber divide' by creating pathways for minority cybersecurity professionals, veterans and students and our annual Power Up conference is a testament to our commitment to fostering diversity, innovation, and collaboration in the cybersecurity industry," said MK Palmore, Vice President of Cyversity. "We are excited about our return this year, reuniting with familiar and new faces and empowering them to drive diversity and excellence in cybersecurity, especially in the face of ongoing challenges."

Keynote sessions throughout the day include:

Fostering Innovation through Collaboration to Empower Underserved Communities in Cyber

Diverse Representation in Cybersecurity for Underserved Populations

Stepping Into My Strength

Equity Comes Before Diversity and Inclusion

The full agenda can be found here.

Cyversity will host two pre-conference training workshops led by acclaimed industry leaders, SANS and ISC2. These workshops are open to all registrants and present an exceptional chance to expand knowledge and skills in the cybersecurity field. More information on the topics covered during the workshops can be found here.

In addition, Cyversity will be presenting its Awards Gala, open to all registrants recognizing the accomplishments of the brightest minds in the cybersecurity industry. The gala includes fine dining, dancing, and the presentation of awards such as the Founders Award, Partner of the Year Award, Sponsor of the Year Award, Rising Star Leadership Award, Ally of the Year Award, and Mentor of the Year Award. Confirmation of attendance will be asked during registration and there will be no extra costs associated with the event.

About Cyversity

Cyversity was created as a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students, veterans and professionals. Cyversity tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs. Visit Cyversity at https://www.cyversity.org/.

