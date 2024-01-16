Cyversity Announces New Executive Leadership and Board of Directors to Bring Diversity to the Next Level in Cybersecurity

"The new board's long and diverse history of leadership will advance our initiatives to tackle the resource shortage and will work towards increasing representation for women, veterans and underrepresented communities," said Sherron Burgess, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors, Cyversity Post this

The new members will join existing board member Sherron Burgess, Senior VP and CISO, BCD Travel, who will take the role of Chairman of the Board, and Cyversity Vice President MK Palmore, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud, who will take the role of President.

The 2023 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study estimates that nearly 4 million security professionals are needed globally to keep up with growing threats and vulnerabilities within our societies. With only 26% of cybersecurity professionals identifying as women, the Cyversity board has stepped into a critical and timely mission.

"The new board's long and diverse history of leadership will advance our initiatives to tackle the resource shortage and will work towards increasing representation for women, veterans and underrepresented communities," said Sherron Burgess, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors, Cyversity. "We look forward to working closely with the board members, each contributing a unique set of skills that will allow us to benefit from their expertise and insights. Together we will build a better and more diverse cybersecurity community."

About Cyversity

Cyversity was created as a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to achieve the consistent representation of women, underrepresented communities and all veterans in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower. Cyversity tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs. Visit Cyversity at https://www.cyversity.org/.

