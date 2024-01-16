Cyversity Announces New Executive Leadership and Board of Directors to Bring Diversity to the Next Level in Cybersecurity

Security leaders from CyberSN, eSentire, Google Cloud, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lynx Technology Partners, Nextdoor, and Tenable bring diverse representation to further the mission for Cyversity
WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyversity, a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to achieve the consistent representation of women, underrepresented communities and all veterans in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower, today announced new executive leadership and its newly elected board of directors for the 2024-2026 term effective January 1, 2024.
The seven new board members will each bring a unique perspective toward the same unyielding drive to build a more diverse workforce. New members joining the board of directors include:
- Brian Arellanes, Independent Director, Lynx Technology Partners & North Bay Steel Recycling; and Advisory Board Member, Longbow Security
- Deidre Diamond, Founder & CEO, CyberSN, Founder, Secure Diversity, Co-Founder, Day of Shecurity Conference
- James L. Hayes, Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs, Tenable
- Dr. Wade Holmes, Global Head of Security Solutions Management, Google Cloud
- Tia Hopkins, Chief Cyber Resilience Officer & Field CTO, eSentire
- TC Niedzialkowski, CISO, Nextdoor
- Gleb Reznik, Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The new members will join existing board member Sherron Burgess, Senior VP and CISO, BCD Travel, who will take the role of Chairman of the Board, and Cyversity Vice President MK Palmore, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud, who will take the role of President.
The 2023 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study estimates that nearly 4 million security professionals are needed globally to keep up with growing threats and vulnerabilities within our societies. With only 26% of cybersecurity professionals identifying as women, the Cyversity board has stepped into a critical and timely mission.
"The new board's long and diverse history of leadership will advance our initiatives to tackle the resource shortage and will work towards increasing representation for women, veterans and underrepresented communities," said Sherron Burgess, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors, Cyversity. "We look forward to working closely with the board members, each contributing a unique set of skills that will allow us to benefit from their expertise and insights. Together we will build a better and more diverse cybersecurity community."
About Cyversity
Cyversity was created as a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to achieve the consistent representation of women, underrepresented communities and all veterans in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower. Cyversity tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs. Visit Cyversity at https://www.cyversity.org/.
