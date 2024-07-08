Cyviation Welcomes Eliran Almog as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

"I am honored to join Cyviation at such a pivotal time," said Eliran Almog. "I look forward to working with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Eliran Almog as our new CEO," said Arik Arad, Chairman of Cyviation. "His vast experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our cybersecurity solutions for the aviation industry."

Cyviation extends its gratitude to Mr. Avi Tenenbaum for his exceptional leadership and dedication, which have been instrumental in establishing Cyviation as a trusted name in aviation cybersecurity.

About Cyviation

Cyviation is a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions for the aviation industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance safety and efficiency. Cyviation offers innovative services designed to meet the needs of aviation professionals worldwide.

