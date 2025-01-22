D. Foster Marketing Announces Launch of the Salt + Light Program: Empowering Minority Business Owners Through Free Branding and Marketing Services

The Salt + Light Program offers a comprehensive suite of services, including one-on-one consulting, long-term branding and marketing strategies, and complete brand launches or rebrands at little to no cost for qualifying purpose-driven businesses.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D. Foster Marketing Consulting, a leading marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses thrive, announced the launch of the Salt + Light Scholarship Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower minority purpose-driven business owners with free branding and marketing services.

Pro Bono Branding and Marketing Services: The Salt + Light Program offers a comprehensive suite of services, including one-on-one consulting, long-term branding and marketing strategies, and complete brand launches or rebrands, at little to no cost for qualifying purpose-driven businesses.

Expert Guidance: Businesses selected for the program will benefit from the expertise of D. Foster Marketing's experienced branding and marketing professionals.

Tailored Solutions: Each participant will work with strategists and creatives to receive customized strategies that align perfectly with their unique business needs and goals.

"We are excited to launch this pro bono initiative for purpose-driven businesses that includes free marketing and branding services," says Dawn Foster, CEO of D. Foster Marketing. "I wanted to create something to help businesses thrive, without the worry of financial strain or limited budgets, where they can receive the expert branding and marketing their business needs. This program helps catapult businesses and provides them with the branding and marketing they need to take their business to the next level. We want to help these organizations make a greater impact for their communities--we can all make a difference together. That's the world we envision with the Salt + Light program."

How the Salt + Light Program Works

Application Period: Applications for the Salt + Light Program will be accepted beginning January 15th, 2025 , at 9:00 AM EST .

, at . Selection Process: A team of advisors will carefully review applications and select recipients based on pre-defined criteria.

Program Implementation: Once chosen, program participants will collaborate with D. Foster Marketing professionals to develop and implement customized branding and marketing strategies.

Limited Spots Available – Apply Now!

The Salt + Light Program has a limited number of openings each quarter. Qualifying purpose-driven, minority-owned businesses and organizations are encouraged to apply online at https://www.DFosterMarketing.com/salt-light.

