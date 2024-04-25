D Magazine Names Four Hallett & Perrin Attorneys Among Best in Dallas

Shareholders Bruce Hallett, Edward P. Perrin, Jr., Ann Marie Cowdrey, and Tom Dees were named to the 2024 edition of the magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list.

DALLAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing the firm's recognition streak in D Magazine, four Hallett & Perrin partners have been named to the publication's annual Best Lawyers in Dallas list.

Mr. Hallett has been included in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas issue for eight years. He regularly represents publicly held entities and private growth companies, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, financings, corporate governance, and federal securities regulation compliance.

A two-time D Magazine honoree, Mr. Perrin devotes a substantial portion of his practice to both trial and consulting counsel in ERISA and employee benefit disputes, representing fiduciaries, plans, trustees, administrators, participants, and sponsoring companies. His

litigation experience also encompasses an extensive range of complex commercial, corporate entity and governance, real estate, and fiduciary matters.

Ms. Cowdrey's practice is concentrated on transactions involving private equity funds. She is especially focused on energy-related investments in transactions involving the full life cycle of their funds. Given her fluency with market fund terms, Ms. Cowdrey regularly advises institutional limited partners and family offices in making private equity, venture capital, and other alternative investments.

Mr. Dees maintains an active docket aggressively pursuing and defending claims in many areas — including business and real estate disputes, torts, contracts, business divorces, oil and gas disputes, and inter-family disputes — in arbitrations as well as in state and federal courts. Tom has appeared in courts throughout Texas and beyond, including appearing pro hac vice in the trial courts of California, Colorado, New York, and Idaho.

Hallett & Perrin is an established, Dallas law firm serving business clients with multiple legal needs, including general corporate law, securities law, commercial real estate, litigation, health care, ERISA litigation, employment law, tax law, and trusts and estate planning. The firm was recognized for its expertise in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Regional Spotlight, which highlights Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners that provide "a credible alternative to Big Law." In addition, Hallett & Perrin is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms for its work in corporate law, employment law, ERISA litigation, and labor and employment litigation. For more information, visit hallettperrin.com.

