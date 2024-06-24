D2 Solutions Lands Growth Funding From Decathlon Capital Partners

"The dilution-free funding provided by Decathlon Capital Partners gives us the ability to support our rapid expansion without giving up any equity or ownership." - Dean Isaac, D2 Solutions CFO Post this

Dean Erhardt, Chief Executive Officer of D2 Solutions, said D2 Solutions has helped more than 500 healthcare industry partners work toward increased efficiency, decreased risks, and expanded access in the prescription realm. "By combining consulting with technology, we are able to develop real-world solutions for our partners," Erhardt said. "This is a market that's constantly changing, and we're here to help manufacturers, pharmacies, and hospitals bridge the gap with our team of industry experts."

Dean Issac, Chief Financial Officer of D2 Solutions, said D2 Solutions is looking forward to expanding its offerings, thanks to Decathlon's flexible solutions that fund growth initiatives. "The dilution-free funding provided by Decathlon Capital Partners gives us the ability to support our rapid expansion without giving up any equity or ownership," Issac said. "We look forward to continuing to work with Decathlon."

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said incorporating software solutions and expert consulting into one partner is what sets D2 Solutions apart. "For over fifteen years, D2 Solutions has helped its partners grow, thanks to its team of healthcare leaders," Borchers said. "We are excited to see how this funding will help its impressive growth trajectory."

About D2 Solutions

D2 Solutions works with partners across the healthcare industry—including manufacturers, pharmacies, payers, PBMs, and hospital systems—to increase efficiency, minimize risk, and drive access through a ground-breaking combination of expert consulting and novel technology. Its team is made up of seasoned clinical experts and healthcare industry leaders, who have experienced the complex challenges facing healthcare organizations firsthand. Learn more at https://d2rx.com/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

