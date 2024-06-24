D4D Clockchain Technology Debuts at European Timekeeping Forum

The Clockchain solves a variety of problems associated with legacy timekeeping standards, sets a new standard for Earth Time, and is expected to become an integral component of Web 3.0 infrastructure. Post this

With the Clockchain test network already up and running, D4D is now set to expand its operational footprint by introducing this groundbreaking technology to a global audience. "It's incredibly exciting to see everything come together" says Ken Yamada, CEO of D4D. "There were many obstacles that needed to be overcome to get us to this point, and it's great to see how the fruits of our labors have finally been validated."

Currently, there is no absolute global reference for time. Individual computer systems are governed by different local reference times and different rules. While timestamping protocols such as ISO 8601 and RFC 3339 are widely used, they are notoriously insecure and easy to falsify. Proprietary timekeeping systems, such as those used at the Olympic Games, demand specialized technicians and costly equipment, making them difficult to scale. The Clockchain network combines the ubiquity and ease of use of current protocols with the security and reliability of closed, proprietary systems.

D4D has support from the Department of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Neuchatel. It has also been approved by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to raise capital through a blockchain token sale. Relevant patents have been applied for and are pending. For more information about the Clockchain network, press inquiries, investor inquiries, or to get on our mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.clockchain.network .

About D4D Sarl

D4D Sarl is a time focused blockchain development company registered in Neuchatel, Switzerland. Its mission is to create new standards for accuracy and security in timekeeping and timestamping, integrating these innovations into forthcoming Web 3.0 applications.

About Clockchain

Clockchain is a blockchain-based system that leverages the immutable nature of blockchain ledgers to timestamp and authenticate user data, providing robust protection against falsification and forgery from advanced technology.

Media Contact

Jonathan Seidenfeld, D4D Sarl, 1 4159880163, [email protected], https://www.clockchain.network

