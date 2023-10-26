Daasity Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

"This is another testament to Daasity's ability to provide the infrastructure, analytics, reporting, and data support that brands need to profitably grow their businesses." Post this

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We're thrilled that Inc. has recognized Daasity alongside other firms supporting growing businesses," said Dan LeBlanc, Daasity Co-Founder and CEO. "This is another testament to Daasity's ability to provide the infrastructure, analytics, reporting, and data support that brands need to profitably grow their businesses."

Daasity works with many of the largest and most recognizable brands in commerce, including Vuori, MANSCAPED, Movado Group, and Who Gives A Crap.

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Daasity

Daasity's data and analytics suite enables consumer brands to be data-driven. Brands such as Vuori, MANSCAPED, and Movado leverage Daasity for their varied infrastructure, reporting, and analytics needs. Using Daasity, brands save time and money on data, increase data governance, answer complex questions about performance, and guide organizational growth. For brands seeking to offload development or to get additional assistance with strategy and analytics, Daasity's Agency is available for hire. To read more about Daasity and how we can become a pillar of your business for many years to come, visit us at Daasity.com.

