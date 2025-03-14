DAAWAT® Partners with Global Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Brand Ambassador

Daawat is excited to announce a significant milestone in its journey of delivering premium-quality Basmati rice to consumers in North America.

CYPRESS, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LT Foods, a leading global FMCG company in the consumer food space, proudly announces its partnership with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as the global brand ambassador for DAAWAT® Basmati Rice. This collaboration marks the coming together of a celebrated actor known for his unparalleled performances and a brand renowned for delivering the finest food experiences to millions of homes worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan, a name synonymous with excellence, will represent DAAWAT® in a new global campaign centered around the theme 'Bring Out Your Finest'. The campaign, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, also features legendary actress Zeenat Aman. It showcases Khan going the extra mile to create a perfect moment, reinforcing the brand's ethos that every meal made with DAAWAT® is a celebration of quality, passion, and togetherness.

Speaking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I'm glad to partner with DAAWAT®, where passion and commitment to excellence come together, inspiring people to bring out their finest in every meal and every moment."

Abhinav Arora, President, LT Foods Americas, added, "In the U.S., where consumers appreciate authenticity and quality, DAAWAT® has become a trusted name for premium Basmati rice. Partnering with Shah Rukh Khan, a global icon with deep cultural influence, allows us to further connect with our consumer base. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to bringing the finest Basmati experience to families in America. His influence transcends borders, much like our brand, which is loved across the world. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering the finest quality and inspiring consumers to make every meal extraordinary."

The new campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including television, digital channels, and social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, engaging the consumers and reinforcing DAAWAT®'s position as the finest Basmati brand.

LT Foods Ltd. is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than last 70 years. The company delivers the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, the U.S., U.K., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the Rest of the World. The company's flagship brands include DAAWAT®, one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Royal®, which is North America's most loved brand and many more. The company is proudly expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic food in global markets and supplying organic food ingredients to leading businesses. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup.com.

