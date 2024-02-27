Daburn Has Announced the Acquisition of Piping Solutions

Daburn, a leading manufacturer of industrial products and equipment, has announced the acquisition of Piping Solutions, a pipe fabrication and process skid design and manufacturing company.
DOVER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 -- Daburn, a leading manufacturer of industrial products and equipment, has announced the acquisition of Piping Solutions, a pipe fabrication and process skid design and manufacturing company. Piping Solutions will now operate as a division of Daburn and will expand its design and manufacturing operations in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
"Piping Solutions has satisfied customers by delivering high-quality process skid assemblies for over 20 years. Their experience and facilities allow them to produce unique customer projects and will expand the capabilities of Daburn to serve customers and deliver skidded systems," says Ed Flaherty, Daburn's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have added staff and additional capabilities at Piping Solutions so that additional best-in-class products are available to customers."
Ernie Stone, General Manager at Piping Solutions, adds, "The acquisition is very positive for our customers. With Daburn's support behind us. we can leverage the benefits of a larger organization to offer value added services like skid assembly design and handle growth opportunities."
Tom Stone, Operations Manager at Piping Solutions, also sees increased capabilities from Daburn's divisions: "The SICO Systems Control has provided the brains behind Daburn's skidded systems and the EMSE has provided process skid design skills to Daburn customers. Both capabilities will expand what Piping Solutions can offer to customers. Being part of one organization with additional resources will allow us to focus quickly on customer needs, handle growth opportunities and develop the right products for customers going forward."
Daburn Electronics and Cable is based in Dover, N.J., and has been a manufacturer and supplier of electronic wire, cable, braid, tubing and associated products since 1964. Daburn also manufactures Polytron Power Supplies, Precise Circuits Custom Electronics, SICO Systems Control Panels and EMSE medical air and vacuum systems. The company has grown rapidly in recent years with a commitment to product development.
About Daburn Electronics:
About Piping Solutions
Piping Solutions is based in Bridgewater, N.J., and has specialized in ASME B31.1 & B31.3 pipe fabrication and process skid assemblies in a wide range of materials and processes since 2000. Capabilities include complete Piping Systems assembled in accordance with customer specifications, from simple pump skids to complex piping modules complete with instruments and controls.
