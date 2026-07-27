Dacier Introduces AI-Native Enterprise Automation with MCP Server and Intelligent Cloud Autoscaling

Cloud-native workload automation platform enables AI agents to define and orchestrate enterprise workflows while automatically scaling cloud infrastructure to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
NAPLES, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dacier, the cloud-native enterprise workload automation and orchestration platform, today announced two major platform enhancements designed for the next generation of workload automation: a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server that enables AI agents to securely amplify enterprise automation, and intelligent cloud autoscaling that dynamically provisions and deprovisions infrastructure based on workload demand.
Bringing Enterprise Automation to AI
The Dacier MCP Server gives users AI-assisted job and workflow design and creation in plain language, significantly reducing the time it takes for any team member to automate processes and tasks. You simply describe the business process you want to automate. AI creates the workflow, Dacier validates it, deploys it, and executes it securely across your enterprise infrastructure.
Compatible with leading AI platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and any MCP-compatible application, the Dacier MCP Server allows organizations to extend proven automation into the emerging world of agentic AI.
Ask Dacier what failed overnight, what a specific job does, what schedule it runs on, or when it ran in the past 30 days — and get a fast, spot-on response from Dacier without navigating the UI or writing a script.
Intelligent Cloud Autoscaling
As cloud adoption continues to grow, organizations often discover they're paying for infrastructure that sits idle between scheduled workloads. Dacier's intelligent autoscaling capability automatically provisions compute resources before workloads begin and scales them down once processing completes.
This enables organizations to:
- Reduce unnecessary cloud infrastructure costs
- Automatically scale cloud resources
- Eliminate manual startup and shutdown scripting
- Optimize compute utilization across scheduled and event-driven workloads
Rather than leaving infrastructure running around the clock, Dacier ensures resources align with actual business demand.
About Dacier
Dacier is a cloud-native enterprise workload automation and orchestration platform built for modern hybrid and multi-cloud environments. By combining Jobs-as-Code, GitOps integration, intelligent scheduling, cloud autoscaling, and AI interoperability through the Model Context Protocol, Dacier helps organizations modernize enterprise automation while reducing operational complexity and cloud costs.
For more information, visit www.CloudAutomation.com.
Media Contact
Scott McCausland, Dacier Technologies, Inc., 1 866-256-8311, [email protected], www.CloudAutomation.com
SOURCE Dacier Technologies, Inc.
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