Dacier Introduces AI-Native Enterprise Automation with MCP Server and Intelligent Cloud Autoscaling

Scott McCausland, CEO of Dacier, stated "Organizations shouldn't have to choose between operational reliability and cloud cost optimization. Automation should understand both the workload and the infrastructure it depends on. Dacier orchestrates the entire lifecycle." Post this

The Dacier MCP Server gives users AI-assisted job and workflow design and creation in plain language, significantly reducing the time it takes for any team member to automate processes and tasks. You simply describe the business process you want to automate. AI creates the workflow, Dacier validates it, deploys it, and executes it securely across your enterprise infrastructure.

Compatible with leading AI platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and any MCP-compatible application, the Dacier MCP Server allows organizations to extend proven automation into the emerging world of agentic AI.

Ask Dacier what failed overnight, what a specific job does, what schedule it runs on, or when it ran in the past 30 days — and get a fast, spot-on response from Dacier without navigating the UI or writing a script.

Intelligent Cloud Autoscaling

As cloud adoption continues to grow, organizations often discover they're paying for infrastructure that sits idle between scheduled workloads. Dacier's intelligent autoscaling capability automatically provisions compute resources before workloads begin and scales them down once processing completes.

This enables organizations to:

Reduce unnecessary cloud infrastructure costs

Automatically scale cloud resources

Eliminate manual startup and shutdown scripting

Optimize compute utilization across scheduled and event-driven workloads

Rather than leaving infrastructure running around the clock, Dacier ensures resources align with actual business demand.

About Dacier

Dacier is a cloud-native enterprise workload automation and orchestration platform built for modern hybrid and multi-cloud environments. By combining Jobs-as-Code, GitOps integration, intelligent scheduling, cloud autoscaling, and AI interoperability through the Model Context Protocol, Dacier helps organizations modernize enterprise automation while reducing operational complexity and cloud costs.

For more information, visit www.CloudAutomation.com.

Media Contact

Scott McCausland, Dacier Technologies, Inc., 1 866-256-8311, [email protected], www.CloudAutomation.com

SOURCE Dacier Technologies, Inc.