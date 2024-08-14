Dacyn Mofor, 13-Year-Old Fashion Director of Don Morphy, Partners with Threads for Change Foundation to Empower Dallas Youth

13-Year-Old Dacyn Mofor Leads Fashion Workshops to Empower Dallas Youth Dacyn Mofor, the 13-year-old Fashion Director of Don Morphy, partners with Threads for Change Foundation to offer Dress for Success Workshops for youth ages 8-17 in Dallas. These workshops aim to empower young individuals with fashion, confidence, and grooming skills, featuring sessions that are accessible and impactful. After a successful first event, a series of workshops is planned throughout the year, culminating in an annual conference in August 2025.

Dacyn Mofor, the dynamic 13-year-old Fashion Director of the Dallas-based luxury menswear brand Don Morphy, is making waves in the local community by partnering with the Threads for Change Foundation. Together, they are on a mission to empower young individuals aged 8 to 17 with essential fashion, confidence, and grooming skills through their innovative Dress for Success Workshops.

The first workshop was a sold-out success, highlighting the growing demand for empowering youth with practical skills and self-assurance. These workshops offer a unique opportunity for young participants to learn how to dress and present themselves confidently in various settings. With an emphasis on personal growth and self-esteem, Dacyn is committed to inspiring the next generation to achieve success in their personal and professional lives.

Upcoming Workshop Dates:

August 17, 2024

September 21, 2024

October 19, 2024

November 16, 2024

December 14, 2024

January 18, 2025

February 15, 2025

March 15, 2025

April 19, 2025

Annual Conference: August 2025

Workshops are priced at just $35 per session, making them accessible to a broad audience. To secure a spot, participants can register via this link: https://lnkd.in/gCYhfUxk.

Threads for Change Foundation has also established partnerships with local ISDs, including Dallas ISD and Plano ISD, to further extend the reach and impact of these workshops. Last year, the foundation successfully engaged with several high schools, teaching students the importance of dressing for success.

"Dacyn is an exceptional young leader who is not only excelling academically as an all-A student at Rice Middle School in Plano, TX, but also leading the charge in empowering his peers through fashion and self-expression," said [Name, Position] of Threads for Change Foundation. "We are thrilled to collaborate with him and Don Morphy on this impactful initiative."

For those interested in sponsoring a workshop or becoming a sponsor for the annual conference, please contact Jennifer Reyes at [email protected]. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of Dallas youth.

About Don Morphy

Don Morphy is a Dallas-based luxury menswear brand renowned for its custom, Italian-made suits. With a commitment to style, quality, and individual expression, Don Morphy offers bespoke tailoring experiences for discerning clients across the USA.

About Threads for Change Foundation

Threads for Change Foundation is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through fashion and personal development programs. By partnering with local schools and community organizations, the foundation aims to inspire confidence and success in young individuals.

