Daiichi Sankyo Adopts Genedata Biologics to Automate the Discovery of Novel Biological Therapeutics

Global leader in Biopharma R&D chooses the Genedata Biopharma Platform to accelerate discovery timelines for protein-based modalities
BASEL, Switzerland, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, announced today that Daiichi Sankyo, a global pharmaceutical company with corporate origins in Japan, has adopted Genedata Biologics® to automate its discovery workflows. The system integrates and automates complex biologics research processes resulting in a significant reduction in discovery timelines. By providing structured, high-quality, and comparable data, Genedata Biologics enables data-driven decisions to select the most promising lead candidates.
"We are very pleased that Daiichi Sankyo has chosen Genedata Biologics to digitalize and automate their novel biologics research operations," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "The implementation of the Genedata platform by yet another leading Japanese pharmaceutical company is a key milestone in our global expansion strategy and further validates the quality of our software. We are committed to continuing to support our Japanese customers with high priority, and to invest into further developing the Genedata Biopharma Platform for our customers in Japan and around the world to bring novel drugs to patients more quickly."
About Genedata Biologics
Genedata Biologics is a purpose-built enterprise software platform to increase the efficiency of biopharma R&D end-to-end. It comes with a built-in registration platform for all biological modalities and works out-of-the-box, integrating complex and interconnected workflows from different research groups, and supporting work in division-of-labor environments. The system automates and integrates a broad range of R&D processes such as screening, molecular biology, engineering and optimization, expression and purification, conjugation, and associated analytics. Genedata Biologics structured data model enables an integrative approach to AI/ML in biopharma R&D, such as improving the design of multi-specific molecules in silico, identifying optimal formulation conditions, or better predictions of developability and manufacturability profiles of novel drug candidates.
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.
