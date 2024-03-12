Daiichi Sankyo Adopts Genedata Biologics to Automate the Discovery of Novel Biological Therapeutics

We are committed to continuing to support our Japanese customers with high priority, and to invest into further developing the Genedata Biopharma Platform for our customers in Japan and around the world to bring novel drugs to patients more quickly. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO at Genedata Post this

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

