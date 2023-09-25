Daily Herald Suburban Business Honors Berwyn Attorney Gina Diaz with its Entrepreneurial Excellence Award; Diaz was among several honorees for this year's event

"I'm honored for the Daily Herald Suburban Business to choose me as one of its honorees. I love what I do in helping my clients, especially those who are starting a business and who want to know more about real estate investing so they can build a good financial future. Tweet this

Diaz, managing attorney of Diaz Case Law in Berwyn, was nominated in the category of Outstanding Service to Entrepreneurs. This category highlights the work of honorees for their active participation in local and regional business growth, their promotion of charitable and civic causes and their work to build the region's workforce and enhance its quality of life.

Diaz's law firm provides legal representation to residents throughout Cook County in many areas such as divorce and allocation of parental responsibilities, real estate matters, including home foreclosure and eviction assistance, immigration, civil litigation, corporate law, workers compensation, and criminal defense.

She is also one of the founding members of We Win, LLC, an organization dedicated to introducing women to the world of real estate, and We Win, NFP, a not-for-profit that is transforming lives while providing transitional housing to strengthen communities.

"I'm honored for the Daily Herald Suburban Business to choose me as one of its honorees," Diaz said. "I love what I do in helping my clients, especially those who are starting a business and who want to know more about real estate investing so they can build a good financial future. I'm also happy to share my knowledge and experience through my new speaking career."

About Gina Diaz:

Gina Diaz, one of the top immigration and real estate attorneys in Chicagoland, is also known as #TheRightAttorney on social media. She opened Diaz Case Law to help immigrants find solutions to their difficulties and discovered a love for real estate investing. This added another dimension to her law practice as she assists investors with difficult closings and helps clients with real estate-related cases. She is also a founding member of We Win, LLC, an organization dedicated to introducing women to the world of real estate, and We Win, NFP. For more information, visit http://www.TheGinaDiaz.com.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE Gina Diaz