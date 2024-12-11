Daily Shade Offers UV Protection For Winter Sports and Travel For the Entire Family

An all-mineral sunscreen ideal for kids, it includes 99.4% naturally derived ingredients and is water-resistant, reef-safe, and dermatologist- and pediatrician-approved.
OREM, Utah, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daily Shade, a year-round all-mineral sunscreen brand, makes it easier for parents to apply daily sunscreen to their children with its new Babe Shade. Winter is no exception, as families enjoy hitting the slopes and other outdoor cold-weather outings. With Babe Shade, the giant sunscreen gap in the market has finally been filled with unique features like its invisible tint and ghost-free face application. This is what the kid's sunscreen world has been waiting for.
"Up to 80% of sun damage in a person's entire life happens by the age of 18," said Founder Breelyn Vanleeuwen. "Is it any wonder we need to be more mindful of our kids using sunscreen daily? As consumers become more aware of what we apply to our bodies, brands like Daily Shade have become the go-to source of clean sunscreen."
According to Vanleeuwen, the snow reflects 150% more UV rays from the sun, increasing UV exposure to the skin during winter activities. This is one reason that places like Utah, home to Vanleeuwen, have one of the highest melanoma rates in the country due to this type of sun damage.
Babe Shade is a sunscreen that adults and children can safely use for their delicate skin. It's a true zinc, 99.4% naturally derived sunscreen created by Vanleeuwen. It is made from non-nano zinc oxide and designed for daily use. It's water-resistant, reef-safe, and dermatologist- and pediatrician-approved. It is also third-party tested, non-comedogenic, gluten-free, hypoallergenic, vegan, and fragrance-free.
Vanleeuwen is a respected expert in the field. Her extensive experience as a mom, professor, and Physician Assistant studying skin cancer awareness and protection ensures that Babe Shade is the safest sunscreen on the market. It took four years of development and over 50 iterations to create this trusted product.
Daily Shade boasts a top rating of 93/100 on Yuka. Of utmost importance is that the sunscreen is made without harmful chemicals like:
Butyloctyl salicylate (found in most sunscreens, even mineral ones)
Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Octocrylene
Synthetic Dyes and Fragrances
PABA, Dimethicone, Petrolatum
PEGs, Parabens, Phthalates, BPAs
Babe Shade is priced at $28. For more information, visit http://www.dailyshade.com.
About Daily Shade:
Babe Shade by Daily Shade is the first daily-wear sunscreen for kids. The naturally derived zinc sunscreen features an invisible tint, helping the application disappear like magic. Babe Shade is great for the entire family and is made without harmful chemicals found in other brands for year-round protection.
