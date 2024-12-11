Daily Shade Offers UV Protection For Winter Sports and Travel For the Entire Family

"Up to 80% of sun damage in a person's entire life happens by the age of 18. Is it any wonder we need to be more mindful of our kids using sunscreen daily?" Post this

According to Vanleeuwen, the snow reflects 150% more UV rays from the sun, increasing UV exposure to the skin during winter activities. This is one reason that places like Utah, home to Vanleeuwen, have one of the highest melanoma rates in the country due to this type of sun damage.

Babe Shade is a sunscreen that adults and children can safely use for their delicate skin. It's a true zinc, 99.4% naturally derived sunscreen created by Vanleeuwen. It is made from non-nano zinc oxide and designed for daily use. It's water-resistant, reef-safe, and dermatologist- and pediatrician-approved. It is also third-party tested, non-comedogenic, gluten-free, hypoallergenic, vegan, and fragrance-free.

Vanleeuwen is a respected expert in the field. Her extensive experience as a mom, professor, and Physician Assistant studying skin cancer awareness and protection ensures that Babe Shade is the safest sunscreen on the market. It took four years of development and over 50 iterations to create this trusted product.

Daily Shade boasts a top rating of 93/100 on Yuka. Of utmost importance is that the sunscreen is made without harmful chemicals like:

Butyloctyl salicylate (found in most sunscreens, even mineral ones)

Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Octocrylene

Synthetic Dyes and Fragrances

PABA, Dimethicone, Petrolatum

PEGs, Parabens, Phthalates, BPAs

Babe Shade is priced at $28. For more information, visit http://www.dailyshade.com.

About Daily Shade:

Babe Shade by Daily Shade is the first daily-wear sunscreen for kids. The naturally derived zinc sunscreen features an invisible tint, helping the application disappear like magic. Babe Shade is great for the entire family and is made without harmful chemicals found in other brands for year-round protection.

Media Contact

Madison Oxford, ChicExecs, 253-653-6558, [email protected], chicexecs.com

SOURCE Daily Shade