"Daily Sparkles" Book Offers 1,000 Moments of Joy for Challenging Times

"Glimmers are the small miracles and beauties of life that teach our nervous system the language of safety and calm. This book isn't about grandiose experiences—it's about discovering the tiny sparkles of joy hidden all around us," says author Emma Jasper. Post this

The book features 1,000 "sparkles" organized into seasonal sections (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter) plus an "Everyday" category for timeless moments of delight. From "the morning sun coming through the window when you wake up" to "taking the first sip of a latte while sitting at a coffee shop" and "finding the perfect parking spot," the collection offers readers permission to find and celebrate tiny joys.

"In a world inundated with negativity, appreciating glimmers stands out as a refreshing and innovative approach to wellness," notes the book's publisher. "By consistently acknowledging and savoring these moments, you can gradually reshape your thought patterns in a way that improves your mental well-being and overall health."

Jasper, who has built a community of over 100,000 followers across social media through her authentic conversations about healing and growth, developed the concept through her own journey of recovery and resilience.

"Daily Sparkles," published by Quarto Publishing, is available now through Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amazon.com, and independent retailers. Target distribution will begin in April. The book will be published in the US, UK, and Canada and available worldwide through online retailers. Learn more here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Emma Jasper is a writer, content creator, and advocate for finding joy in unexpected places. Through her "Daily Sparkles: Voice Notes" podcast and social media presence, she has built a community centered around authentic healing and intentional living, significantly as she rebuilt her life post-divorce. Originally from the UK, she now resides near Washington, DC, and is a proud Herndon High School graduate with deep ties to the local community. Beyond her literary pursuits, she finds constant joy in the companionship of her two beloved pups.

LOCAL AVAILABILITY: In April, Jasper will appear at several local venues for readings and book signings. For event announcements, visit her Instagram page.

