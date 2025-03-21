"Daily Sparkles" Book Offers 1,000 Moments of Joy for Challenging Times

Local author Emma Elisabeth Jasper releases "Daily Sparkles: Illuminate Your Life with 1,000 Glimmers," a collection of everyday joys that teaches readers to find light in difficult times, available March 19 at major retailers and soon in Target stores nationwide.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local author Emma Jasper announces the release of her new book, "Daily Sparkles: Illuminate Your Life with 1,000 Glimmers. " The hardcover book, which will be available in Target stores nationwide next month, is a beautifully curated collection of tiny moments that bring joy to everyday life. It offers readers accessible ways to find light in difficult times.
"The concept of 'sparkles' or 'glimmers' saved me during the hardest seasons of my life," says Jasper. "When nothing was good on a big scale, these small moments of joy became my lifeline. This book is my way of sharing that healing practice with others."
The book features 1,000 "sparkles" organized into seasonal sections (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter) plus an "Everyday" category for timeless moments of delight. From "the morning sun coming through the window when you wake up" to "taking the first sip of a latte while sitting at a coffee shop" and "finding the perfect parking spot," the collection offers readers permission to find and celebrate tiny joys.
"In a world inundated with negativity, appreciating glimmers stands out as a refreshing and innovative approach to wellness," notes the book's publisher. "By consistently acknowledging and savoring these moments, you can gradually reshape your thought patterns in a way that improves your mental well-being and overall health."
Jasper, who has built a community of over 100,000 followers across social media through her authentic conversations about healing and growth, developed the concept through her own journey of recovery and resilience.
"Daily Sparkles," published by Quarto Publishing, is available now through Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amazon.com, and independent retailers. Target distribution will begin in April. The book will be published in the US, UK, and Canada and available worldwide through online retailers. Learn more here.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Emma Jasper is a writer, content creator, and advocate for finding joy in unexpected places. Through her "Daily Sparkles: Voice Notes" podcast and social media presence, she has built a community centered around authentic healing and intentional living, significantly as she rebuilt her life post-divorce. Originally from the UK, she now resides near Washington, DC, and is a proud Herndon High School graduate with deep ties to the local community. Beyond her literary pursuits, she finds constant joy in the companionship of her two beloved pups.
LOCAL AVAILABILITY: In April, Jasper will appear at several local venues for readings and book signings. For event announcements, visit her Instagram page.
CONTACT: For interviews, event bookings, or review copies: Emma Jasper; [email protected]
