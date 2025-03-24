DailyBreath™ reintroduces Groundbreaking App that Connects Symptoms Experience with Allergen and Pollutant Triggers

"For people concerned about the air they breathe and their health, our mobile app, DailyBreath™-The Air U Breathe, uniquely tracks symptoms, pinpoints personal allergen and pollutant triggers, and reduces potential health impacts, "said Eric Klos, Founder and CEO. Post this

While the primary function of DailyBreath is to serve as an environmental health intelligence and wellness platform informing you on a personal level about the Air YOU Breathe and YOUR Health, we are also building a shared community of those whose health is increasingly impacted by the air we all breathe. And, finally, we are building an ecosystem of solutions, a marketplace if you will, to support members of our community with actions they can take to lessen their own personal exposure risk, reducing the overall potential health impact of offending allergens and pollutants, and, potentially, reducing or avoiding symptoms, especially severe symptoms that may lead to an ER visit or hospital stay. We're not at the mercy of the air we breathe, there are preventative actions we can take to reduce the potential health impact of the air we breathe, outdoors and indoors.

The mobile app, DailyBreath™-The Air U Breathe, is available under the Weather category in the Apple App and Google Play Stores. When you download the app, you will be able to receive your DailyBreath™ Forecast (including an initial DailyBreath™ Risk Index) based on your location, and you'll be able to record your own symptoms, and view those locations where you have experienced symptoms personally, as well as view a community symptoms map, where, in your community, people are experiencing symptoms that may be impacted by the air they breathe. You'll also have access to our Community Discussion Board to share your journey and health impacts of experiencing the air you breathe. For only .99 annually, you can subscribe to the app, and you'll start your journey towards personalizing over time the DailyBreath Risk Index based on your recorded symptoms into your own Personalized Environmental Health Risk Index (PEHRI) or what we like to call your Perry Score. Our initial set of paid features also includes Saved Locations (Favorites), Scheduled Notifications to check your DailyBreath Forecast throughout the day, Automatic Medication Reminders, and your own My Symptoms Table to understand the trigger thresholds that are impacting your symptoms in a Table View.

In a changing climate, understanding environmental trigger impacts and protecting your health by taking preventative action to lessen those impacts is an initiative-taking approach to reducing symptoms that lead to severe health outcomes. With increased air pollution and allergens, it's Time to Track, Learn, Know, and Act! Because it's Personal! It's about the Air YOU Breathe and YOUR Health!

DailyBreath, LLC, is a cloud-based SAAS company delivering environmental insights for better health outcomes. Our vision is to become the largest environmental health intelligence and wellness platform delivering insights that help people to reduce negative health outcomes, individually and collectively. Our mission is every day to help everyone breathe easier one symptom at a time! Our goal is to help people become environmentally informed, and location aware by tracking symptoms, pinpointing THEIR triggers, and reducing potential health impacts.

Media Contact

Eric J. Klos, DailyBreath, 1 7034039618, [email protected], www.dailybreath.com

SOURCE DailyBreath