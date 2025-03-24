DailyBreath™ reintroduces Groundbreaking App that Connects Symptoms Experience with Allergen and Pollutant Triggers

DailyBreath relaunches groundbreaking app for millions impacted by poor air quality.
CENTREVILLE, Va., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DailyBreath, LLC, a cloud-based SAAS company delivering personalized environmental insights for better health outcomes, is relaunching in 2025 its groundbreaking app, DailyBreath-The Air U Breathe, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play. "This relaunch of our DailyBreath™ mobile app recognizes the broader population concerned about the air they breathe and their health while embracing those with allergies, asthma, COPD, and other conditions that often experience acute symptoms in response to a trigger exposure. Our mobile app, DailyBreath™-The Air U Breathe, uniquely tracks symptoms, pinpoints personal triggers, and reduces potential health impacts, "said Eric Klos, Founder and CEO. "Our focus remains on patient health conditions like allergies, asthma, COPD, and others, where acute symptoms are often experienced through direct exposure to environmental triggers", Eric explained further, "Acute symptoms for these patients often lead to severe health outcomes and our focus will always be on empowering them with the knowledge necessary to take action to prevent bad outcomes."
With DailyBreath™, we are changing the way people perceive the confluence of weather, air pollution, and pollen in relation to their health by bringing personalized insights to each person based on symptoms experience correlated with environmental triggers. Each person is individually susceptible to health impacts uniquely given a set of weather and environmental conditions. Through the aggregation of weather and environmental data, we have an opportunity to understand at a personal level the risk of exposure to an individual based on their sensitivity. By understanding the personal impact of allergens and pollutants, people are motivated to take personal action to reduce or avoid exposure risks that lead to downstream negative health impacts.
While the primary function of DailyBreath is to serve as an environmental health intelligence and wellness platform informing you on a personal level about the Air YOU Breathe and YOUR Health, we are also building a shared community of those whose health is increasingly impacted by the air we all breathe. And, finally, we are building an ecosystem of solutions, a marketplace if you will, to support members of our community with actions they can take to lessen their own personal exposure risk, reducing the overall potential health impact of offending allergens and pollutants, and, potentially, reducing or avoiding symptoms, especially severe symptoms that may lead to an ER visit or hospital stay. We're not at the mercy of the air we breathe, there are preventative actions we can take to reduce the potential health impact of the air we breathe, outdoors and indoors.
The mobile app, DailyBreath™-The Air U Breathe, is available under the Weather category in the Apple App and Google Play Stores. When you download the app, you will be able to receive your DailyBreath™ Forecast (including an initial DailyBreath™ Risk Index) based on your location, and you'll be able to record your own symptoms, and view those locations where you have experienced symptoms personally, as well as view a community symptoms map, where, in your community, people are experiencing symptoms that may be impacted by the air they breathe. You'll also have access to our Community Discussion Board to share your journey and health impacts of experiencing the air you breathe. For only .99 annually, you can subscribe to the app, and you'll start your journey towards personalizing over time the DailyBreath Risk Index based on your recorded symptoms into your own Personalized Environmental Health Risk Index (PEHRI) or what we like to call your Perry Score. Our initial set of paid features also includes Saved Locations (Favorites), Scheduled Notifications to check your DailyBreath Forecast throughout the day, Automatic Medication Reminders, and your own My Symptoms Table to understand the trigger thresholds that are impacting your symptoms in a Table View.
In a changing climate, understanding environmental trigger impacts and protecting your health by taking preventative action to lessen those impacts is an initiative-taking approach to reducing symptoms that lead to severe health outcomes. With increased air pollution and allergens, it's Time to Track, Learn, Know, and Act! Because it's Personal! It's about the Air YOU Breathe and YOUR Health!
DailyBreath, LLC, is a cloud-based SAAS company delivering environmental insights for better health outcomes. Our vision is to become the largest environmental health intelligence and wellness platform delivering insights that help people to reduce negative health outcomes, individually and collectively. Our mission is every day to help everyone breathe easier one symptom at a time! Our goal is to help people become environmentally informed, and location aware by tracking symptoms, pinpointing THEIR triggers, and reducing potential health impacts.
