DAINCUBE Showcases Industrial Teach Pendants : Integrating Advanced Worker Safety and Custom Design

Industrial sites continue to experience robot-related accidents, and regulatory requirements for workplace safety have tightened in recent years. Against this backdrop, DAINCUBE's Teach Pendants ensure operator protection through Master Control Authority (MCA) settings.

Master Control Authority (MCA): This function prevents accidents caused by dual operation when multiple operators access a single piece of equipment. When the Teach Pendant operator acquires the MCA, the PC keyboard and mouse linked to the equipment are immediately switched to Lock Mode and deactivated. This prevents unexpected accidents that may occur if an office-based engineer attempts remote control during on-site teaching.

2. Custom Design: Reflecting the Customer's Brand Identity

Traditional industrial Teach Pendants often have standardized designs and interfaces. DAINCUBE supports customized design, allowing client companies to reflect their unique brand identity in the product.

Customers can select from various sizes (3.5-inch, 7-inch, 10.1-inch) and OS platforms (Windows, Linux-based). By applying the client's CI/BI colors, logo placement, and customized UX/UI, the product embodies the client's identity. This familiarity also lowers the operator's learning curve and contributes to enhanced safety by reducing the possibility of operational errors. DAINCUBE also offers the TP Suit solution to convert existing customer-owned tablets into industrial-grade Teach Pendants.

3. Comprehensive Product Lineup

DAINCUBE offers a diverse portfolio to meet a wide range of operational needs:

DTP-D Series: A mirroring-type TP with the MCA function as standard. Its screen can be replicated on multiple monitors via an HDMI Splitter or KVM Switch.

DTP-D+: Utilizes HDBaseT technology, featuring hot-swap capability, minimized noise, and long-distance transmission up to 100 meters.

DTP-P Series: Features remote desktop functionality for integrated management of multiple equipment units.

TP Suit: A software solution that converts commercial tablets into industrial pendants.

4. Applications and Field Versatility

DAINCUBE Teach Pendants are supplied to major global firms like Applied Materials, LG Display, and Samsung Electronics (Semes), as well as Korean robot manufacturers such as Robot & Design, Ninebell, and Cymex. Applications include:

Wafer Transfer Robots and EFEMs in semiconductor manufacturing.

Large Glass Handling Robots in display manufacturing.

General industrial automation equipment.

These pendants are designed for use in specialized environments such as cleanrooms, high/low temperatures, and high-vibration settings, and always feature customized designs that reflect each client's brand identity and corporate standard UI/UX guidelines.

5. Integrated Development and Support System

DAINCUBE oversees the full product lifecycle—from requirements analysis and custom design to prototyping, verification, mass production (over 2,000 units annually), and ongoing maintenance. By internally handling hardware design/manufacturing, multi-OS platform support, communication interface implementation, and customized GUI/UX development, DAINCUBE ensures shortened development cycles and consistent quality management.

