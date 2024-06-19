Dairy Trade Publication Cheese Reporter Acquired By Meliora Group

Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented Cheese Reporter on their acquisition by Meliora Group.

MADISON, Wis. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheese Reporter, which has been serving the global dairy industry weekly since 1876, has been acquired by Meliora Group, LLC, a woman-owned, Virginia-based publishing company.

Cheese Reporter has been owned by Dick Groves since November 1989. Groves will continue in his role as editor of the publication, a position he has held since 1985.

Meliora Group has been in operation since 2021 and currently owns and publishes Water Conditioning & Purification International Magazine, a trade magazine for the water treatment industry.

"I'm thrilled to announce the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the long and distinguished history of the Cheese Reporter," Groves said. "I have great confidence that the Meliora Group team will do a great job of leading the Cheese Reporter to new and greater heights in the future."

"I am excited to lead the Cheese Reporter into its next chapter," said Deborah Stadtler, owner of Meliora Group LLC. "I have great respect for the history and expertise the Cheese Reporter represents, and I see a bright future for the newspaper."

Cheese Reporter was started in 1876 as a column of cheese industry news and happenings in a Sheboygan county, WI, newspaper. It later became an independently published weekly newspaper, available in both print and digital formats, that has been recognized around the world for its coverage of the dairy industry.

Meliora Group's mission is to advance print publications with a strong legacy into the digital age. Stadtler has more than 20 years of publishing experience and a passion for print publications.

Further details of Cheese Reporter's transition to new ownership will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cheese Reporter was represented in the transaction exclusively by Senior Associate Tim Smith of Grimes, McGovern & Associates.

