Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid-19 Story by Barbara J. Meredith is featured on BookWhirl

Daisy and Friends are Back Post this

The author also hopes that kids everywhere will enjoy the other book titles of Daisy and Friends books series: "Daisy and Friends How To Stay Healthy"; "Daisy and Friends Rocky's New Friend"; "Daisy and Friends Outside Our Window"; "Daisy and Friends Waiting for the School Bus". She shares, "The animals in the Daisy and Friends books are my actual pets. The inspiration for the books came from over 20 years as a pre-school teacher observing children's behaviors."

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.

About the Author

Barbara J. Meredith was co-owner of Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare, LLC until her retirement in 2013. She was also the director and head teacher for 14 years. Portions of the proceeds of this book will be donated to Kitty of Angels of Coventry, Connecticut, and to Bandits Place, Inc. of Connecticut. Her first book in the series was Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy.

Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid-19 Story

By Barbara J Meredith

Paperback: $12.95 | ISBN-13 : 9781682352724

Date Published: March 2021 | Pages: 26

Media Contact

Marie Lewis, BookWhirl, 1 8772071679, [email protected], https://bookwhirl.org/

SOURCE BookWhirl