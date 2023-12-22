Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid-19 Story by Barbara J. Meredith is featured on BookWhirl

Once again, young readers will meet Daisy the cat and her three canine friends, H-Dee, Smokie, and Rocky, as together they face a worldwide pandemic.
UNION CITY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Another new book in the Daisy and Friends children's picture book series will entertain and inform young readers. In "Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid-19 Story", author Barbara J. Meredith offers children an informative and vibrantly illustrated read as they discover how these animal friends faced Covid-19.
Once again, young readers will meet Daisy the cat and her three canine friends, H-Dee, Smokie, and Rocky, as together they face a worldwide pandemic. This time, the story tackles the Covid-19 pandemic and how everyone's life changed in just one year. It begins with the definition of the words 'pandemic' and 'essential workers'. The story then explains the changes in people's daily lives before and during the pandemic.
The author also hopes that kids everywhere will enjoy the other book titles of Daisy and Friends books series: "Daisy and Friends How To Stay Healthy"; "Daisy and Friends Rocky's New Friend"; "Daisy and Friends Outside Our Window"; "Daisy and Friends Waiting for the School Bus". She shares, "The animals in the Daisy and Friends books are my actual pets. The inspiration for the books came from over 20 years as a pre-school teacher observing children's behaviors."
About the Author
Barbara J. Meredith was co-owner of Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare, LLC until her retirement in 2013. She was also the director and head teacher for 14 years. Portions of the proceeds of this book will be donated to Kitty of Angels of Coventry, Connecticut, and to Bandits Place, Inc. of Connecticut. Her first book in the series was Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy.
Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid-19 Story
By Barbara J Meredith
Paperback: $12.95 | ISBN-13: 9781682352724
Date Published: March 2021 | Pages: 26
