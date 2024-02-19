Daisy Announces Nationwide Franchise Offering for Smart Home and Office Technology Service Providers

"We've designed an unparalleled support ecosystem that addresses these challenges, while valuing and uplifting franchise owners and technicians alike. Successful partnerships are built on a foundation of mutual growth and prosperity – that's the Daisy Difference." Post this

Daisy's branch support center also includes 24/7/365 client support, product support, talent and technician support, sales support, business coaching, financial support and other value enhancing services, including guidance and support of acquisitions, exit strategies and building generational wealth.

"After connecting with hundreds of integrators and through extensive market research, we have found that integrators have common pain points, no matter where they are, leaving many unable to realize the significant value of their businesses," said Hagan Kappler, Daisy founder and CEO. "Our team's decades of experience in various home services and franchise industries is unique to this space. We've designed an unparalleled support ecosystem that addresses these challenges, while valuing and uplifting franchise owners and technicians alike. Successful partnerships are built on a foundation of mutual growth and prosperity – that's the Daisy Difference."

With existing agreements in place to become a top 10 player within the year, Daisy is executing its expansion plan starting with the Brilliant franchise conversion in Orange Country, CA and the Fairfield County, CT acquisition. The company will be adding other franchises and company-owned operations in California, Florida, and Texas in the coming weeks. Smart home and office technology integrators in most parts of the country can now join Daisy as a franchise operation or company owned location to grow and improve business.

"I'm thrilled to have had the support of the Daisy team to transform my business and elevate my entire team to new levels of success," said Matt Walin, owner of Brilliant AV, the first flagship Daisy franchise. "Together with their dedicated team, innovative approach, support and resources, we're excited to reach unprecedented heights with the quality of service we provide to our clients. The support of the Daisy team to my business prior to our franchise relationship has already driven a significant increase in the long-term value of my business"

About Daisy

Daisy is a nationwide home and small business technology installation and services company that simplifies smart home and office technology to make it work and perform optimally for its users, solving one of the biggest in-home problems today and bringing more joy into the home and office. For more information or to register as a future business partner, franchisee, or customer, please visit www.daisyco.com.

