Daisy Announces Nationwide Franchise Offering for Smart Home and Office Technology Service Providers

Emerging national leader in smart home and office integration expands with first flagship franchise in California and first company-owned operation in Connecticut
COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daisy, a home and small business technology installation and services company, announces the rollout of its national franchise business, including its first flagship franchise operation in Southern California with the conversion of Brilliant AV. In addition, the company has completed the acquisition of an integration company serving Fairfield County, CT, giving Daisy operations on both coasts.
Integrators today experience a litany of challenges, from inconsistent product support, to difficulty finding and retaining qualified technicians and generating opportunities to grow. Daisy's unparalleled branch support center addresses these problems to improve the lives of franchisee integrators and their teams, allowing them to grow the value of their businesses while restoring work-life balance and delivering exceptional installation and ongoing care solutions to their customers. Daisy's support center also delivers branding and marketing support so franchisees can communicate strong value propositions, increase brand recognition, and build long-term success in a competitive market.
Daisy's branch support center also includes 24/7/365 client support, product support, talent and technician support, sales support, business coaching, financial support and other value enhancing services, including guidance and support of acquisitions, exit strategies and building generational wealth.
"After connecting with hundreds of integrators and through extensive market research, we have found that integrators have common pain points, no matter where they are, leaving many unable to realize the significant value of their businesses," said Hagan Kappler, Daisy founder and CEO. "Our team's decades of experience in various home services and franchise industries is unique to this space. We've designed an unparalleled support ecosystem that addresses these challenges, while valuing and uplifting franchise owners and technicians alike. Successful partnerships are built on a foundation of mutual growth and prosperity – that's the Daisy Difference."
With existing agreements in place to become a top 10 player within the year, Daisy is executing its expansion plan starting with the Brilliant franchise conversion in Orange Country, CA and the Fairfield County, CT acquisition. The company will be adding other franchises and company-owned operations in California, Florida, and Texas in the coming weeks. Smart home and office technology integrators in most parts of the country can now join Daisy as a franchise operation or company owned location to grow and improve business.
"I'm thrilled to have had the support of the Daisy team to transform my business and elevate my entire team to new levels of success," said Matt Walin, owner of Brilliant AV, the first flagship Daisy franchise. "Together with their dedicated team, innovative approach, support and resources, we're excited to reach unprecedented heights with the quality of service we provide to our clients. The support of the Daisy team to my business prior to our franchise relationship has already driven a significant increase in the long-term value of my business"
To learn more about Daisy's franchising opportunity or apply to be a Daisy franchise, visit daisyco.com/franchising.
The Daisy media kit is available here.
About Daisy
Daisy is a nationwide home and small business technology installation and services company that simplifies smart home and office technology to make it work and perform optimally for its users, solving one of the biggest in-home problems today and bringing more joy into the home and office. For more information or to register as a future business partner, franchisee, or customer, please visit www.daisyco.com.
Media Contact
Crafted Communications, Daisy, 1 5708074103, [email protected]
SOURCE Daisy
Share this article