Daiwa Health Development, Inc. Announces Webinar with Dr. Fred Pescatore on RBAC's Clinical Applications

Daiwa Health Development announces webinar with Dr. Fred Pescatore on August 29, exploring clinical uses of their patented RBAC ingredient.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daiwa Health Development, Inc. is excited to announce an upcoming webinar featuring Dr. Fred Pescatore, a renowned integrative medicine expert. The webinar will be held on August 29, 2024, at 1 p.m. (PST) / 2 p.m. (MST) / 4 p.m. (EST), and will delve into the clinical applications of RBAC (Rice Bran Arabinoxylan Compound), Daiwa's patented ingredient that is integral to one of their flagship products.

As Daiwa Health Development celebrates over 30 years of dedication to enhancing health through natural supplements, this event underscores the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and education. Founded by herbalist Yasuo Ninomiya, Daiwa Health Development has consistently bridged the gap between traditional Oriental medicine and modern scientific research. This webinar represents a continuation of that tradition, focusing on the clinical significance and benefits of RBAC.

RBAC, a proprietary ingredient developed by Daiwa, has been at the forefront of their product line, known for its unique health benefits. Dr. Fred Pescatore, an acclaimed figure in integrative medicine, will provide insights into how RBAC functions in a clinical setting, offering a valuable perspective on its applications and effectiveness.

"Dr. Pescatore's expertise and reputation in the field of integrative medicine make this webinar an exceptional opportunity for health professionals and enthusiasts alike," said a spokesperson for Daiwa Health Development. "We are thrilled to bring this knowledge to our audience as part of our 20th anniversary celebrations, reflecting our long-standing mission to support healthier lifestyles through high-quality, natural supplements."

Daiwa Health Development's commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of their operations. Their products are crafted in small batches, ensuring the highest standards of purity and efficacy. The company's dedication to sourcing ethical ingredients and maintaining rigorous quality control continues to set them apart in the health supplement industry.

RBAC, a proprietary immune-enhancing complex from Daiwa Health Development, Inc., has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the immune system by increasing the activity of white blood cells. Scientific research indicates that the active ingredient in RBAC can enhance Natural Killer (NK) cell function, increase the count of T and B lymphocytes, and strengthen and increase macrophages and cytokines. Derived from rice bran and modified by an enzyme from Shiitake mushrooms, RBAC is an immune modulator known for its safety and lack of harmful side effects. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit the Daiwa Health Development website [Daiwa Health Development website __title__ Daiwa Health Development]. Don't miss this opportunity to gain expert insights into RBAC and its clinical applications from one of the leading voices in integrative medicine.

About Daiwa Health Development, Inc.

Daiwa Health Development, Inc. is committed to improving health through high-quality, natural supplements. With over three decades of experience, the company blends traditional Oriental medicine with modern scientific advancements to deliver state-of-the-art health products. Daiwa operates globally, maintaining a focus on ethical practices and the highest standards of product quality.

