Dakota Home Care Earns 2026 Best of Home Care - Leader in Experience Award

Dakota Home Care proudly earns three 2026 Best of Home Care® awards, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to excellence.

BISMARCK, N.D., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dakota Home Care announced today that it has earned the distinguished 2026 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award from Activated Insights, a leading workforce and experience platform for post-acute care. The Leader in Experience Award represents the highest level of recognition offered by Activated Insights and is reserved for home care organizations that consistently achieve exceptional performance across multiple quality measures.

As a Leader in Experience award recipient, Dakota Home Care ranks among the top 10% of home care providers nationwide participating in the Activated Insights Experience Management program. This recognition reflects the organization's sustained commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for both clients and caregivers.

To qualify for the Leader in Experience Award, a minimum of 10% of Dakota Home Care's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Activated Insights. Over a 12-month period, the organization achieved high satisfaction scores across 10 or more quality metrics, including caregiver training, compassion, communication, scheduling, and overall client-caregiver compatibility. Using this feedback, along with industry benchmarks provided by Activated Insights, Dakota Home Care continuously set and measured goals to reach the highest level of experience possible.

"For the fourth year in a row, Dakota Home Care has earned the Best Provider, Best Employer, and Leader in Excellence awards and my heart is full of gratitude," says Dakota Home Care owner, Beverly Unrath.

"These awards are not about a title. They are about the way we care for people. They reflect early mornings, late nights, thoughtful care planning, teamwork, creativity, and the quiet moments of compassion that happen in our clients' homes every single day."

The Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award highlights top-performing home care providers across the country and helps families identify organizations that have been independently recognized for quality, consistency, and trust.

"At Activated Insights, our mission is to help post-acute care organizations create experiences that exceed expectations for both clients and caregivers," said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. "When agencies like Dakota Home Care consistently use feedback to improve and elevate care, it demonstrates a deep commitment to excellence. We're proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate this milestone."

To find out more about Dakota Home Care's commitment to experience, please visit dakotahomecare.com or call (877) 691-0015.

About Dakota Home Care

Founded in 2012, Dakota Home Care is a licensed North Dakota home care agency that offers both medical and non-medical in-home care as well as skilled home care services in Bismarck, Fargo, Mandan, and throughout the surrounding areas. In addition to senior care services, the Dakota Home Care team also helps make important connections between those in need of assistance and valuable community resources that can serve their needs.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry's leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com.

Media Contact

Charlene Seifert, Dakota Home Care, 1 701-354-9410, [email protected], https://dakotahomecare.com/

SOURCE Dakota Home Care