Dallas Area Rapid Transit Recognized as Best Maximo Implementation at the 2023 MaximoWorld Conference

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) was awarded Best Maximo Implementation at the 2023 MaximoWorld Conference in Phoenix, AZ, for their work with Interloc Solutions, Inc. (Interloc) for their successful rollout of a fully mobilized, cloud-based Maximo solution incorporating all of DART's enterprise-wide assets. In his presentation at the events opening ceremonies, DART CIO Dr. Julius Smith, commented upon the enterprise rollout of Maximo across the DART enterprise, especially the impact to DART's mobile workforce. Smith also noted the 99.999% uptime over the past year as a testament to the reliability of the Interloc Cloud solution.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is a large multi-modal Transportation organization with over 700 square miles of coverage, bus fleet of 700, and the longest light rail system in the country spanning 93 miles and serving 220,000 passengers per day. DART's Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) project grew out of a 2015 assessment of asset management practices and systems which resulted in several key findings; gaps existed between functionality delivered by DART's legacy systems and its business requirements and legacy systems did not support the adoption of industry best practices and DART's future needs.

Partnering with Interloc Solutions for installation and integration of IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management software and ongoing hosting services, DART's EAM project included a full enterprise-wide deployment of Maximo resulting in all asset classes throughout the DART enterprise residing in one Maximo cloud-based asset repository with a fully mobilized workforce performing field-based asset inventory and work management functions. Assets included Bus, Rail, Signals, Track, Facilities, Materials management and I.T. assets, among others.

Also included were numerous integrations to other enterprise systems including Lawson, ESRI, Fleet Management and a Vertical Lift Machine automated inventory.

At planned capacity, EAMS will support up to 1,000 maintenance professionals.

Mobile applications included Work Management, Inventory Management and Asset Condition, the latter with heavy focus on Sate of Good Repair data requirements. With its mobile capability, DART has achieved significant improvements in the SGR inspection process including improved accuracy, radically reduced time to complete inspections, real-time data and streamlined workflow.

About ReliabilityWeb

MaximoWorld, an event by Reliabilityweb for 7 years, is the largest cross-industry gathering for Maximo users, partners, and subject matter experts.

About DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) gets you around Dallas, Texas, and 12 surrounding cities with modern public transit services and customer facilities tailored to make your trips fast, comfortable and economical. Our extensive network of DART Light Rail, Trinity Railway Express commuter rail, bus routes, GoLink on-demand services, and paratransit services moves more than 220,000 passengers per day across our 700-square-mile service area.

About Interloc Solutions

Since 2005, Interloc Solutions, an IBM Gold Business Partner and the largest independent IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management systems integrator in North America, has been helping clients and partners realize the greatest potential from their Maximo investment, providing application hosting, innovative consulting, and managed services. Interloc has enhanced the implementation and adoption of Maximo through its transformative Mobile Informer solution, which is currently in use across a wide range of disciplines and industries— including Oil & Gas, Utilities, Transportation, Airport Operations, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and multiple United States Federal Agencies.

As a consulting organization of highly qualified technology and maintenance professionals, experienced in all versions of Maximo, Interloc excels in delivering comprehensive, best-practice Maximo EAM consulting services and mobile solutions.

Learn more about Interloc's award-winning services and solutions at http://www.interlocsolutions.com .

