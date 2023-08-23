Dallas-Based Two Roads Consulting Makes Inc. 500 List for Third Consecutive Year, Validating Investment in DFW Businesses

Two Roads Consulting, a Dallas-based management consulting firm, has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, solidifying their position among the fastest growing private companies in America.
DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two Roads Consulting, a Dallas-based management consulting firm, has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, solidifying their position among the fastest growing private companies in America. As a consulting firm that lives and works in North Texas, this prestigious recognition validates their investment in DFW businesses as they have seen continued, rapid revenue growth.
"We are incredibly honored to be named an Inc. 5000 honoree for the third consecutive year," shared Denton Newham, partner of Two Roads Consulting. "When we founded Two Roads in 2015, we decided to bet on Dallas and invest all of our efforts on solving business challenges for leading DFW organizations. This recognition validates the decision we made, and shows the continuously growing economy of North Texas. This growth has also enabled us to reinvest in our community through volunteer events and pro bono work with local nonprofit and charity organizations. We are proud to be a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and are beyond grateful for the hard work of our team that earned us this achievement."
The Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the fastest growing private companies in America based on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The 2023 honorees represent companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.
Between 2019 and 2022, Two Roads has seen a 109% growth in revenue and 70% growth in employees. This growth has empowered the firm to reinvest in the Dallas community through monthly volunteer events and pro bono consulting services, earning Two Roads recognition by D CEO as a finalist in their Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 as well as the methodology for the rankings can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Two Roads Consulting
Two Roads is a management consulting firm focused on transformation, helping clients tackle today's most complex business and technology challenges. The firm has been serving North Texas since 2015 with an experienced, local team that has a passion for problem-solving.
To learn more: https://www.tworoadsconsulting.com/
