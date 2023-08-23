Dallas-Based Two Roads Consulting Makes Inc. 500 List for Third Consecutive Year, Validating Investment in DFW Businesses

Between 2019 and 2022, Two Roads has seen a 109% growth in revenue, empowering the firm to reinvest in the Dallas community through monthly volunteer events and pro bono consulting services and earning them recognition by D CEO as a finalist in their Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the fastest growing private companies in America based on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The 2023 honorees represent companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

Between 2019 and 2022, Two Roads has seen a 109% growth in revenue and 70% growth in employees. This growth has empowered the firm to reinvest in the Dallas community through monthly volunteer events and pro bono consulting services, earning Two Roads recognition by D CEO as a finalist in their Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 as well as the methodology for the rankings can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Two Roads Consulting

Two Roads is a management consulting firm focused on transformation, helping clients tackle today's most complex business and technology challenges. The firm has been serving North Texas since 2015 with an experienced, local team that has a passion for problem-solving.

