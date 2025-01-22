Dallas Caramel Company Wins Gold and Silver at TasteTV & the International Chocolate Salon

"We are honored to receive these awards from TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon," said Rain McDermott, Founder of Dallas Caramel Company. "We're proud to continue captivating our customers with handmade, gourmet confections that combine tradition and creativity." Post this

Competing against the finest confectioners globally, the Dallas Caramel Company's award-winning creations impressed judges with their exceptional taste, texture, quality, and innovation. The Apple Pie Caramel stood out for its rich, buttery texture and nostalgic flavors, while the Chocolate Peppermint Armadillo Turtle delighted with its playful design and perfect balance of caramel, white & dark chocolate and peppermint.

"We are honored to receive these awards from TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon," said Rain McDermott, Founder of Dallas Caramel Company. "These accolades are a testament to the dedication and passion our team puts into every piece of caramel we craft. We're proud to continue captivating [our customers with handmade, gourmet confections that combine tradition and creativity."

Established in 2007, the Dallas Caramel Company specializes in gourmet, small-batch caramels crafted with the highest quality ingredients (and never any preservatives). Known for their signature soft texture (that never sticks to your teeth) and innovative flavors, the company has built a loyal following of caramel enthusiasts across the country.

The Apple Pie Caramel and Chocolate Peppermint Armadillo Turtles are available for purchase on the company's website, www.DallasCaramelCompany.com, and through select retailers.

For more information, please contact:

Scott Pickett, CEO

Dallas Caramel Company

Phone: 800-535-9805 ext. 806

Email: [email protected]

About the International Chocolate Salon

Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections. Its annual awards celebrate creativity and quality in the world of gourmet chocolate and candies.

SOURCE Dallas Caramel Company