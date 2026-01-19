Dallas Card Show Publishes TravelingWiki Video Profile on Instagram & Facebook; TravelingWiki Meets with NFL's Mike Weddington (Prev. Meeting Donald Driver, Randall Cobb)

TravelingWiki Foundation Continues Rapid Growth, as Most Recently Documented via Video Profiles Published by Dallas Card Show on Instagram and Facebook and Via Recent Meetings with Green Bay Packers Mike Weddington, Donald Driver and Randall Cobb

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces expansion of its work throughout the United States, with a profile via the Dallas Card Show now available on both Facebook and Instagram. [FTNT1] This is contemporaneous with TravelingWiki's launch of Hawaii-Sports.com as a hub of its Hawaii philanthropy, including a role as a leading vendor at the 35th Annual Hawaii Collectors Expo during February 20, 2026 to February 22, 2026. In addition, this occurs alongside the growth of Houston-Sports.com and the upcoming (second consecutive) Sports Card Night in the Houston (Conroe), Texas Area, hosted on March 21, 2026 via TravelingWiki Foundation. These efforts also occur contemporaneous with TravelingWiki's chairing of a service (community impact) event during NFL Championship 2026 on Saturday February 7, 2026 – further information is available at BigGameEvent.com.