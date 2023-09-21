Dallas Entrepreneur and Investor Shaun Gordon Named to NSBA Leadership Council

"Having founded several small businesses and served as an operator, investor, acquirer, and advisor, I've deeply understood the multifaceted challenges they face," said Gordon. "With the NSBA's Leadership Council, my aim is to help Congress comprehend the intricate realities of these enterprises." Tweet this

Shaun Gordon is the Chairman of Astria Group, dedicated to guiding middle-market companies with both transactional and operational challenges. An accomplished investor and advisor, he's distinguished for building high-performance teams, leading growth strategies, and creating value for stakeholders. Additionally, Shaun co-founded BreachQuest, a cybersecurity company focused on modernizing incident response, and AGI Partners, an award-winning private equity firm focused on being the first institutional capital for high growth small businesses.

Gordon joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Shaun Gordon as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz.

About Astria Group:

Astria Group specializes in transaction advisory and M&A tailored for small to middle-market enterprises. Blending expertise from entrepreneurs, operators, and investment bankers, we are uniquely positioned to unlock latent potential. Our client-centric approach ensures optimal outcomes as we guide business owners through the complexities of sale preparation and transaction. To learn more about Astria Group, visit: https://www.astriallc.com/.

