Dallas Interior Design Firm Adds 24-Karat Gold Ornaments to Its Designer Christmas Trees

24K gold is a difficult medium to work with and the process for applying it to mouth-blown glass ornaments has only recently been perfected. Cadeaux Christmas' 24K gold ornaments are made in Europe using a patented process that still follows traditional glass blowing methods. The result a Christmas ornament with an unparalleled luster.

"You really have to see these ornaments in real life," says Dahm, "The way they catch the light and sparkle is truly spectacular. They're a piece of jewelry."

Cadeaux Christmas is the only source of these ornaments on the American market. The design firm has made special arrangements with the original glassblowers and imports these ornaments into the United States themselves. Cadeaux Christmas includes the gold ornaments as an option in their designer Christmas trees.

"These ornaments are not available to retail buyers," says Dahm, "We only offer them as a part of our designer Christmas trees."

Cadeaux Christmas provides their clients with fully customized Christmas tree designs lavishly decorated with 200-450 ornaments, depending on the size of the tree. The firm installs a full range of custom holiday décor in their clients' homes, including decorated trees, mantel pieces, tablescapes, garlands and other floral designs.

Cadeaux Christmas sees its mission as bringing quality European Christmas décor back to the American market.

"In the past 20 years, cheap holiday décor from China has pushed a lot of traditional European manufacturers out of the U.S. market," says Dahm. "We want to do our part to help the traditional ornament makers who are true to tradition."

Blown glass Christmas ornaments were recently designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage, part of an effort to recognize and protect this rich tradition.

Cadeaux Christmas Interior Decorating is based in Dallas, Texas, but the firm serves clients across the United States.

For more information, contact Cadeaux Christmas Interior Decorators at (972) 818-5673 or visit their website at https://ChristmasInteriorDecorating.com.

