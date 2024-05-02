Dallas Personal Injury Law Firm, Jerry D. Andrews, P.C., Awards Collegiate Scholarships to Community-Oriented Undergraduates

The law office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. believes that through this scholarship, Ms. Harrington will be able to finish her first year in college on a high note and look to the future as she works to complete her degree while positively impacting the lives of others.

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The distinguished law firm of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. proudly offers a generous $2,500 scholarship to undergraduate students who have made a considerable impact in their communities through volunteer work. Community involvement and scholarships are important pillars of opportunity and empowerment, fostering growth in individuals and communities alike. Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. seeks to recognize high-achieving students with a passion for helping their communities.

The law office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. is thrilled to announce that Kaitlyn Harrington, a first-year college student attending Villanova University, has been named the Community Impact Scholarship winner for the Spring 2024 semester. As a bright young woman who is passionate about supporting youth sports, Ms. Harrington has gone above and beyond to improve the lives of kids in her community.

Five years and counting after founding "Play It Forward," a youth sports equipment donation initiative, Ms. Harrington has collected over 6,600 pieces of equipment, equipping more than 560 youth athletes across eight different communities, all to help more kids than ever before benefit from the physical and psychological benefits of playing sports.

As an undergraduate computer science student, Ms. Harrington seeks to wield her education as a force for good. With her sense of purpose and her unwavering dedication to the betterment of her community, she continues to set an outstanding example for others looking to get involved in their communities.

The law office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. believes that through this scholarship, Ms. Harrington will be able to finish her first year in college on a high note and look to the future as she works to complete her degree while positively impacting the lives of others. Applications for the Fall 2024 semester Community Impact Scholarship are now open. Visit https://www.dfwinjurylawyer.com/scholarship to apply.

About Jerry D. Andrews, P.C.

Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. is a law firm dedicated to providing clients who have suffered personal injuries with the knowledgeable and compassionate legal guidance they need and deserve. Those who have been injured in motor vehicle accidents or by defective products or who are dealing with the effects of a catastrophic injury can count on Jerry Andrews to aggressively safeguard their interests and recover the compensation they deserve.

For more information about the law office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C., visit https://www.dfwinjurylawyer.com/. Call 214-221-5800 for a free consultation.

