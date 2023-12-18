Dallas Personal Injury Law Firm Offers Generous Scholarship Opportunity to Students This Winter

Our firm created the Community Impact Scholarship to provide a high achieving student passionate about giving back to their community with financial backing as they work to obtain their undergraduate degree.

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. is delighted to offer its Community Impact Scholarship just in time for this winter and holiday season. This scholarship runs each semester and is currently accepting applications for the Spring 2024 semester. At a generous sum of $2,500, the law firm of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C., hopes this scholarship can provide financial assistance to an undergraduate student while affording them an excellent opportunity to impact their community positively.

Our firm created the Community Impact Scholarship to provide a high achieving student passionate about giving back to their community with financial backing as they work to obtain their undergraduate degree. December is here, which means the "season of giving" is officially upon us, and many communities across the nation are in dire need of support. As a firm faithfully dedicated to assisting injured people in their hour of need and lifting up communities, we hope this scholarship helps and inspires a well-deserving student to excel inside and outside the classroom.

The winner of the Community Impact Scholarship for the Spring 2024 semester will be announced on March 13, 2024, with applications due by February 13, 2024. Applicants have been asked to respond to the prompt, "Which efforts make the biggest difference in a community? How has the time you have dedicated to community service helped you to develop your own skills and grow as an individual? Describe ways in which community service can enhance educational experiences, both for volunteers and those they serve," in a five- or less-minute video or an essay of 1,000 words.

Eligible undergraduate students must be over the age of 18 years old and can view the requirements of our scholarship and submit their application for the Spring 2024 semester by visiting https://www.dfwinjurylawyer.com/scholarship.

About The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C.

The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C., is a law firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm focuses on personal injury law, particularly involving motor vehicle accidents. With a perpetual commitment to serving our clients, our firm believes that our client-focused practice can continue to lift others and the community.

To learn more about the Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C., please visit https://www.dfwinjurylawyer.com/

