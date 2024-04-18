Dallas Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Hosts the 27th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting

"The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting continues to offer unprecedented opportunities for surgeons to enhance their skills and understanding of cosmetic surgery and cosmetic medicine." - Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Post this

"Evidence-based plastic surgery has truly changed the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continual advances and improvements, with an awareness of our duty to assure patient safety and satisfaction," explains Dr. Rohrich. "The element for training and advancing all aspects of cosmetic surgery and medicine is to encourage continued patient safety and outcomes in all that we do and teach."

This annual meeting, which is open to board certified plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, residents, aestheticians and other non-physician providers, will focus on advances in topics such as aesthetic devices, advanced injection techniques, innovations in breast augmentation, and detailed analysis of facial anatomy. The meeting will also highlight industry updates in cosmetic surgery including body contouring, neuromodulators, fat grafting, breast augmentation, buttock augmentation, and liposuction.

Additionally, this meeting features a unique element, the cosmetic cadaver lab, which allows attendees hands on participation and direct observation of experts performing live demonstrations. This portion will be open to plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, and residents studying those medical specialties.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.

