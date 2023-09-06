Dam Nation Collective Launches "Mission to $1 Million" Challenge Campaign

"This challenge is something that OSU fans everywhere can support." Tweet this

The OSU Beavers football team is ranked 16th in the nation after a 42-17 season opening win against San Jose State on Sunday and are being adopted by many as "America's college football team".

"The OSU community has always excelled when our passionate fans have something to rally towards together," said Dam Nation co-founder Kyle Bjornstad. "Given the recent developments across the collegiate athletics landscape, including the Pac-12, we believe OSU Athletics is a program fans across America are embracing. This challenge is a spark that can rally Beaver Nation - and college sports fans everywhere - to support student-athletes who truly deserve it during these times."

The "Mission to $1 Million" challenge campaign encourages Beaver fans and college sports fans from across the country to step up and support a program that remains committed to operating with integrity and creating a positive culture for all OSU student-athletes and teams as they compete at the national level.

"Our goal, as it has been since day one, is to provide opportunities to all Beaver student-athletes," Bjornstad said. "Whether someone gives a one-time commitment, participates in 'Mission to $1 Million' or joins Dam Nation as a 'Dam Fam' monthly member, this approach is something that Beaver Nation and general fans of collegiate athletics can and will rally around."

Dam Nation recently introduced the "Dam Fam" monthly membership program which allows fans to give monthly, rather than in lump sums, making supporting the Beavers consistently, and not just one time, easier than ever.

"It has always been our objective to provide Beaver fans multiple avenues to get involved," Bjornstad said. "Our approach aligns perfectly with the mindset of our 'Mission to $1 Million' challenger as it is important to them that no matter how folks decide to support Dam Nation, their contributions will count towards the challenge goal."

All gift types can be allocated to a general fund supporting all Beaver student-athletes, or to a specific sport program, allowing fans to provide opportunities for student-athletes within programs that they are most passionate about.

Co-founder Dick Oldfield added that the "Mission to $1 Million" challenge campaign is a crowdfunding initiative and calls for all college sports fans to support Beaver student-athletes by giving any amount and spreading the word by all means necessary, including through social media.

"This is a challenge to not only the dedicated fans in Beaver Nation but to all college sports fans. We believe our mission is a compelling one that fans will want to contribute towards in support of these kids," Oldfield said. "OSU has always done things the right way and we want to keep providing truly impactful experiences to Beaver student-athletes while others have clearly lost sight of what is important when it comes to the student-athlete experience. We believe this challenge is something that sports fans everywhere can appreciate and support."

Those who contribute to "Mission to $1 Million" will receive Dam Nation benefits in accordance with the already existing contribution levels.

"The Beaver Nation community is special," Bjornstad said. "We look forward to welcoming even more people to the Dam Nation family as we continue to link arms with all of those who believe in our mission and support OSU's student-athletes."

Oregon State University is located in Corvallis, a community of just less than 60,000 in central western Oregon.

To join or learn more about the Dam Nation "Mission to $1 Million" challenge campaign, visit http://www.DamNationCollective.com.

