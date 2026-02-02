D'Amato Law Firm Opens Worker's Compensation Division With the Addition of Partner Daniel R. White, Esq.

D'Amato Law Firm is pleased to announce that Daniel R. White, Esq. has joined the firm as a Partner and Lead Counsel of the Workers' Compensation Department. Mr. White brings a prominent Workers' Compensation practice to the firm, which he sees as a "perfect fit" for his clients and the future of his practice.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My practice has always focused on protecting injured workers and accident victims, and the D'Amato Law Firm shares that same commitment," he said. "Joining the firm is a perfect fit as it allows me to combine my experience with their resources and reputation, so we can continue delivering the focused, results-driven representation our clients deserve."

With a proven track record in handling complex claims, Mr. White efficiently and effectively navigates cases, guiding clients through the legal process and advocating to secure the benefits and compensation to which they are entitled and deserve.

Prior to joining D'Amato Law Firm, Mr. White began his career practicing Workers' Compensation with his father and the founding Partner of Hyberg, White & Mann, Joseph B. White, Esq. Becoming a Partner in 2019 and later transitioning to the role of Managing Partner, he demonstrated his dedication to his clients while managing the operations of a multi-attorney law firm.

A graduate of New England Law, Mr. White is admitted to practice in New Jersey, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the United States Supreme Court.

Actively involved in his community, Mr. White is President of the nonprofit Community Mediation Services and a Trustee of the Atlantic County Bar Association, where he received the Honorable Benjamin A. Rimm Award. He is also a member of the American Bar Association, the New Jersey State Bar Association, and the Justice James H. Coleman, Jr. New Jersey Workers' Compensation American Inn of Court. He lives in Galloway with his wife, two children, and their dogs, Goose and Rooster, named after Top Gun.

D'Amato Law Firm is a dedicated personal injury practice that has provided injured clients with comprehensive guidance and support in Southern New Jersey and throughout the United States for over 50 years. For more information regarding the firm's legal services or to schedule a free consultation, call 609-926-3300 or visit damatolawfirm.com. D'Amato Law Firm is located in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.

