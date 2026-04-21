Damian Scarfo Acquires Teq After 16 Years As Chief Executive Officer

Veteran operator to lead 54-year-old company into a new era of innovation and growth
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teq, a leading provider of education technology solutions for K-12 schools, today announced that the longtime owner, Rob Sugarman, has completed the sale of the company to Damian Scarfo, Teq's Chief Executive Officer. The ownership transfer marks a new chapter for the company while preserving continuity of leadership and a commitment to schools and educators nationwide.
"Having dedicated the past 16 years to building Teq alongside Rob, I am honored by the trust Rob has placed in me to lead Teq into the future," said Scarfo. "Teq will continue to provide the complete thought: offering classroom furnishings, interactive displays, and STEM products supported by instructional and technical support with the commitment to deliver exceptional value to our customers."
Damian was hired as the Chief Administrative Officer and became the CEO in 2011, playing a pivotal role in the company expanding its geographic footprint and product offerings.
"Rob has built an incredible legacy," continued Damian. "Rob created an amazing organization that prioritizes its employees and customers, and I am committed to building on that foundation."
"I am proud of what Teq has become and am confident that Damian and his leadership team will continue on the path that I have set," said owner Rob Sugarman. "This decision ensures Teq will remain focused on developing long-term relationships with our customers built on service and quality."
Under the new ownership, Teq will maintain its headquarters in Huntington Station and retain its existing leadership and staff. The company will continue to deliver classroom technology, professional development, and online instructional resources -- with an emphasis on professional learning -- while accelerating investments in digital learning platforms and bells and paging infrastructure solutions. Teq's role as a trusted partner for schools and educators remains central to its core philosophy.
About Teq
Founded in 1972, Teq is an education technology company that provides hardware, software, and professional development to K–12 schools and districts. The company has a long history of partnering with manufacturers and school systems to deliver interactive classroom solutions, instructional content, and comprehensive support to educators. Learn more at www.teq.com.
Media Contact
Pete Kurtz, Teq, 1 8774559369, [email protected], www.teq.com
SOURCE Teq
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