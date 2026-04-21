Damian Scarfo Acquires Teq After 16 Years As Chief Executive Officer

Our team will continue to prioritize innovative instructional solutions, professional development, and partnerships that help deliver exceptional value and support to our school partners. Post this

Damian was hired as the Chief Administrative Officer and became the CEO in 2011, playing a pivotal role in the company expanding its geographic footprint and product offerings.

"Rob has built an incredible legacy," continued Damian. "Rob created an amazing organization that prioritizes its employees and customers, and I am committed to building on that foundation."

"I am proud of what Teq has become and am confident that Damian and his leadership team will continue on the path that I have set," said owner Rob Sugarman. "This decision ensures Teq will remain focused on developing long-term relationships with our customers built on service and quality."

Under the new ownership, Teq will maintain its headquarters in Huntington Station and retain its existing leadership and staff. The company will continue to deliver classroom technology, professional development, and online instructional resources -- with an emphasis on professional learning -- while accelerating investments in digital learning platforms and bells and paging infrastructure solutions. Teq's role as a trusted partner for schools and educators remains central to its core philosophy.

About Teq

Founded in 1972, Teq is an education technology company that provides hardware, software, and professional development to K–12 schools and districts. The company has a long history of partnering with manufacturers and school systems to deliver interactive classroom solutions, instructional content, and comprehensive support to educators. Learn more at www.teq.com.

Media Contact

Pete Kurtz, Teq, 1 8774559369, [email protected], www.teq.com

SOURCE Teq