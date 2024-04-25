Damo And BigRio Celebrate The 2023 DigiM™ Digital Maturity Momentum Awards Recipients For Their Excellence and Contribution To Digital Transformation In Healthcare

This year we have added an additional - the fifth - dimension to the DigiM™ Digital Maturity Assessment, called AI/GenAI. GenAI is set to transform the world of healthcare by disrupting diagnosis, research, and more. Post this

"Our mission at Intermountain Health is to help people live the healthiest lives possible. Our consumers, patients, members and caregivers are the foundation of our digital strategy. We continually work to simplify to help create industry-leading digital experiences, and guide and empower people to take the next step in their health journeys," says, Craig Richardville, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Intermountain Health.

Dr. Jonathan Welch, MD, Chief Population Health and Chief Innovation Officer, stated, "At Geisinger, we are committed to making better health easier for our community. This recognition is a testament to the work we're investing in to help our patients and community. We believe in innovation, digital engagement, the power of data and will continue to invest in digital capabilities to help us achieve our goals."

In addition, there are individual excellence awards for consumer digital, technology innovation, and AI. "This year we have added an additional - the fifth - dimension to the DigiM™ Digital Maturity Assessment, called AI/GenAI. GenAI is set to transform the world of healthcare by disrupting diagnosis, research, and more."

Leaders who have contributed significantly to the digital transformation journey in healthcare:

Intermountain Health

Dan Liljenquist, Chief Strategy Officer

Craig Richardville, MBA, Chief Digital and Information Officer

Mona Baset, Vice President, Digital Services

Geisinger

Rebecca Stametz, DEd, MPH, VP Digital Transformation

Don Stanziano, Chief Marketing Officer

Emily Fry, MBA, VP Innovation Operations

Sarah Sommer, MBA, VP Digital Engagement

David Vawdrey, PhD, Chief Data Informatics Officer

Dan Bennet, Chief Technology Officer

Mike Angelakos, DrPH, MBA, Chief Information Officer

Ben Hohmuth, MD, Chief Informatics Officer

Sean Koenig, MBA, MS, CHCIO, Chief Applications Officer

Virtua Health

Tarun Kapoor, M.D, Chief Digital Transformation Officer

United Medical Center

Vineela Yannamreddy, Chief Information Officer

The Digital Maturity Momentum Awards is based on Damo's DigiM™ 5-stage maturity framework that has been standard for health systems looking to assess their maturity and benchmark themselves against peers. The benchmark data from the assessments act as a guide to digital health and technology investment priorities. The Damo team has put together a report on the awardees, along with benchmark data on digital transformation at these organizations.

The complete report on the 2023 DigiM™ Digital Maturity Momentum Awards is available here.

