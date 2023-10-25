Damo Announces the Launch of the DigiM™ Digital Maturity Momentum Awards 2023

These awards are a testament to the commitment and success of organizations and individuals in the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation in healthcare. Post this

The DigiM™ Digital Maturity Momentum Awards are grounded in the DigiM™ Digital Maturity Framework, an invaluable tool for assessing and benchmarking digital maturity and progress within the realm of digital transformation. The awards ceremony is a recognition of excellence, a benchmarking exercise, and a platform for sharing best practices that can inspire and guide peers in the industry.

Why the DigiM™ Digital Maturity Momentum Awards Matter:

Recognition of Excellence: DigiM™ Award recipients are celebrated for their exceptional leadership in digital transformation, reflecting dedication and accomplishments in the field.

Benchmarking and Self-Reflection: The awards encourage organizations to assess their digital maturity, offering insights into strengths and areas for improvement, and fostering ongoing growth and development.

Sharing Best Practices: Participants have the opportunity to share their best practices and insights with a global audience, serving as valuable resources for others on their digital journey.

Inspiration for Others: Achievements in digital transformation can inspire and motivate others to strive for excellence, making the DigiM™ Awards a platform for sharing success stories that guide peers in the industry.

Award Categories:

Submissions for the DigiM™ Digital Maturity Momentum Awards will be evaluated in the following categories:

Digital Engagement Maturity: Recognizing organizations that have excelled in engaging their audiences effectively through digital channels.

Technology Engagement Maturity: Celebrating innovation and excellence in the implementation of digital technologies.

Overall Leadership in Digital Transformation Strategy and Execution: Honoring individuals, teams, or organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and execution of digital transformation strategies.

"We are honored to be named an overall leader in the Damo Digital Maturity Awards program. The award is a recognition of the significant achievements and positive outcomes that we have made in digitally enabling our consumer, clinical, and employee experiences. Digital maturity is not the job of only one team in an organization. It's a cultural shift made possible by the work of many hands - not all of them tech folks - across the care continuum. And as is true within our health systems, so too is this way of digital transformation for the American healthcare landscape: growth made possible by an ecosystem of providers and partner organizations across the country who motivate and inspire one another's evolution," says Emily Kagan Trenchard, Senior Vice President, Chief Consumer Digital Solutions, Northwell Health.

How to Submit Your Assessment:

To participate in the DigiM™ Awards, follow these steps:

Visit our online portal.

Complete the assessment questionnaire (20–30 minutes).

Ensure all required information is accurate and up to date.

Submit your assessment by the deadline, November 08, 2023 .

The DigiM™ Awards are an online event, with winners and honorees announced in January 2024. Every participant will receive a copy of their assessment, along with an opportunity to discuss their report with our experts. Damo Consulting looks forward to celebrating achievements and connecting with a community of digital transformation enthusiasts. We encourage all participants to share this opportunity with their networks, colleagues, and peers who have made notable contributions to the digital transformation landscape.

