Damo Consulting Offers Onsite GAI Workshops for Healthcare Organizations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago area-based digital technology firm Damo Consulting is pleased to offer Generative AI (GAI) Workshops for Healthcare professionals and organizations.

GAI tools such as ChatGPT have been having a transformative impact on healthcare. So much so that 2023 was dubbed the "Year of GAI for Healthcare," and that trend is continuing in the New Year. You have questions about GAI implementation for your healthcare organization, and we have answers with our customized, onsite healthcare-focused Learning & Ideation Workshops for GAI. The workshops are offered in conjunction with Damo's sister company, BigRio.

"We believe that Generative AI will be most powerful when it is used to enhance, not substitute, human knowledge and creativity. For this reason, Damo and BigRio's GenAI focus is on working with industry leaders and innovators to create custom tools that augment human intellect, allowing people to know more, do more, and create more than ever before," said Rohit Mahajan, Managing Partner with BigRio and CEO with Damo.

The GAI Workshops are 4 hours long and offered in four categories, so there is sure to be one that can help you no matter how far you are along on your GAI journey.

Challenging – For organizations who are new to GenAI and have only basic awareness.

Emerging – For organizations who are now looking to focus on GenAI with identified use cases.

Capable - For organizations now ready to move ahead with GAI strategically but do not know where to start.

Transforming - For those organizations who know what they want with GAI and need a reliable partner.

Each workshop is held onsite at your facility and is designed to accommodate up to 20 people.

For pricing, scheduling, or more information, feel free to contact Damo Consulting at (630) 242 2881 or click here for an immediate reply.

About Damo Consulting

Since 2012, Damo Consulting has been working with leading healthcare enterprises on technology strategy and digital transformation. The firm has worked with some of the leading technology firms and emerging health IT companies to transform their brands and accelerate growth. For more information, visit Damo Consulting.

About BigRio

BigRio is a technology consulting firm empowering data to drive innovation and advanced AI. We specialize in cutting-edge Big Data, Machine Learning, and Custom Software strategy, analysis, architecture, and implementation solutions. For more information, visit us at bigr.io.

